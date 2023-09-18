SEEPCO supports 150 pregnant women through its Malaria Prevention Initiative

Malaria, being a potentially life-threatening disease, has plagued humans for a very long time. The elimination of malaria requires strengthening community responses hence regular awareness campaigns and timely medical support becomes essential. Malaria has a significant impact on the health of infants, young children, and pregnant women. They are the most vulnerable in our communities. Protecting them from mosquito bites is crucial for their health and well-being. By providing a safe environment, we can reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

On September 13, 2023, Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Co. Ltd. (SEEPCO) organised a Malaria Prevention Initiative at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Lagos, through the distribution of Long-Lasting Insecticide-treated Nets (LLINs) to 150 pregnant women.

The health care initiative was launched to address the issue of malaria which is prevalent during the rainy season. Dignitaries present at the event were Dr. Olufemi Omololu – Chief Medical Director, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Dr. Ogungbemile – Deputy Chief Medical Director, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Nurse Champion, Elizabeth Oluwatoyin – Apex Nurse, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, and Pharm Mrs.Olubajo – Director, Pharmacy, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital who commended the malaria prevention initiative.

During the event, Dr. Olufemi Omololu – Chief Medical Director, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital said, “Prevention is better than cure. Malaria has been one of our greatest problems. To successfully control malaria, measures such as improved sanitation, using an insect repellent, safe environment and enhanced health education can make disease-free communities.”

The fight against malaria continues to advance as the scale of the malaria burden remains immense but the disease is both preventable and treatable.

Nurse Champion, Elizabeth Oluwatoyin – Apex Nurse, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, said, “Pregnant women and children account for the vast majority of deaths due to malaria. They are not fully aware of the challenges associated with treating malaria. Initiative like this provides a framework for strengthening preventive actions.”

SEEPCO has a continuous commitment to offering sustainable development programmes that improve health, safety, and progressively enable communities and impact lives.