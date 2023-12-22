SEEPCO celebrates with children having down syndrome

Effective nurturing is vital for a child’s development. Raising and understanding a child with Down Syndrome can bring immense happiness and fulfilment to parents, caregivers, and the communities.

On December 11, 2023, Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Co. Ltd. (SEEPCO) organised an event themed ‘Celebrating Abilities’ at Modupe Cole Memorials, Lagos. This initiative aimed to shed light and enhance the emotional healthiness of children with Down Syndrome and bring joy and enjoyment to their souls. The event was designed to celebrate, boost, and support them. The event was primarily structured to praise the mothers who have displayed their responsibility and sacrifices in raising children with Down Syndrome with a token of appreciation and gratitude, and for the children who have overcome their challenges and succeeded in their objectives.

Dignitaries present at the event were Dr. (Mrs) Abolarin Abimbola, Director – Child Guidance School, Counselling and Special Education, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Nurse John Philemon – Psychiatric Nurse, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Lagos, Mrs. Abosede Oyeniran – Principal, Modupe Cole Memorials, Lagos, Lagos State Ministry of Education and Mr. Ajani I.A, Vice Principal, Modupe Cole Memorials, Lagos, Lagos State Ministry of Education.

Dr. (Mrs) Abolarin Abimbola, Director – Child Guidance School, Counselling and Special Education, Lagos State Ministry of Education, said, ‘Every child we care for is unique and wonderful. We are passionate about helping the children with Down Syndrome live their lives to the fullest. This initiative showcases that Down Syndrome children are like us. If given appropriate medical care, supportive family, and special educational services, those with Down Syndrome can lead full and healthy lives. What inspires me the most about them is how incredibly strong and determined they are.’

Down syndrome is a genetic condition characterised by developmental delays and learning disability. Most of the time Down Syndrome occurs by chance. Children with Down Syndrome can greatly benefit from early treatment. Caring for these children requires comprehensive medical expertise and a compassionate, holistic approach.

Mrs. Abosede Oyeniran – Principal, Modupe Cole Memorials, Lagos, Lagos State Ministry of Education, said, ‘Children with Down Syndrome are the most loving souls. They have exceptional traits. Early intervention is critical for them, as it can help support their intellectual, physical, and social development. By providing appropriate support and resources for families of young individuals with Down Syndrome, we can help ensure that they have the ingredients they need to thrive and live fulfilling lives.’

Caring for a child with special needs has many blessings. SEEPCO believes that every child with Down Syndrome should receive the rightful education, participate wholly in society, and develop their communication, confidence, and independence. The company wishes to continue encouraging them to have opportunities to prosper in the communities.