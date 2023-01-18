Renowned British Don to share insights with leaders on better management of change

Paul Griffith, the world’s first professor of management to lead a team to launch a rocket, will share insights into how world leaders can better manage change in the present uncertain times at the forthcoming capacity development programme of TEXEM UK.

Professor Paul Griffith is a Professor of Practice and the Senior Vice President, Products at Ashridge Executive Education, Hult International Business School.

The online executive development programme is titled, Self-awareness for better management of change in uncertain times and will come up on February 11 to March 4.

According to a release on TEXEM’s website (www.texem.co.uk) issued by Director of Special Projects, Caroline Lucas, other expected faculties are Oxford alumnus Roger Delves, double Oscar equivalent winner Ambassador Charles Crawford and Professor Randall Peterson of London Business School.

According to the release, “Leveraging TEXEM’s tested and proven methodology, participants will learn practical skills and actionable insights from the faculties and gain valuable insights from their professional exchange with critical partners and colleagues.”

“This programme aims to help develop leadership agility for innovation and sustainable success. Its focus is to help the participants develop a clearer understanding of how to drive innovation for sustainable success successfully.”

“At the end of this programme, you should expect to develop excellent skills that will help you better understand and manage your team in a volatile work environment,” the release explained.

It affirmed that attending the programme will be a game-changer in how budding leaders manage change and take tough decisions for greater productivity.

Among the benefits of attendance are, boosting emerging leaders’ ability to make impactful decisions, becoming a better manager of challenging work situations, and imbibing the ability to manage recalcitrant employees.

Professor Paul Griffith, veteran senior executive from the oil & gas, telecoms and space industries, invites you to join him on this program. He says:

‘Strategy involves ‘choice’ to deliver long term success. Making good choices in a fast moving and uncertain operating environment is challenging. TEXEM can help you lead your organisation with strategic effectiveness by giving you the tools to assess your business context and respond to deliver exceptional results.

In this programme you will explore the best contemporary techniques for innovating your strategic leadership by identifying new value creation for your market and aligning your organisation for implementing these initiatives for maximum impact. Benefit from real life examples, immersive experiential exercises, powerful conversations and hands on executive experience where you will be challenged and supported to enhance your strategic leadership capabilities.’

For more information, email exec@texem.co.uk or visit https://texem.co.uk/self-awareness-for-better-management-of-change-in-uncertain-times/