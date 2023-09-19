ReadyJobSeeker commends EEEOAU MCIP as it announces new winners of empowerment program

The Millennial Class Innovation Prize (MCIP) has announced the recent winners of its empowerment program for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) students of the Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering (EEEOAU) at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

The MCIP was established by a few alumni of the EEE OAU class of 2000, with the aim of fostering innovation, problem-solving, teamwork, and entrepreneurship among engineering students. Through this program, students are encouraged to address real-life problems and develop projects that have the potential to become the foundation of successful start-up companies.

To earn credit points for such projects, students are encouraged to submit proposals based on their Group Design I, Group Design II, or final capstone projects. However, individual or team proposals on projects not formally considered for credit points are also accepted.

The MCIP consists of two stages annually. In Stage I, students submit 2-page proposals following the provided guidelines. Selected proposals receive grants to fund their projects. During Stage II, students submit Proofs of Concepts and accompanying reports for consideration for the Innovation Prize. A panel of judges will evaluate the projects, and the top three ranked projects will receive monetary prizes ranging from N1 million to N4 million.

Eligibility for the program is open to students enrolled in the B.Sc. (Electronic and Electrical Engineering) program at EEEOAU, and all applicants must have an “Active” studentship status for the year of application.

MCIP is proud to announce the following winners of its empowerment program:

First Prize Winner: The Agrobot Project

The Agrobot project aims to provide farmers with a full software stack, enabling them to perform all farming operations within the app, from the initial insight to venture into farming to selling produce. The app, named Agrobot, eliminates the need for farmers to leave the platform in order to manage their farming operations efficiently.

The Agrobot Project Team includes:

– Victor Olufemi Osunkolu

– Tomiwa Owoso

– Daniel Babawunmi

– Gbolahan Gbodiyan

– Ifeoluwa Olawale

Second Prize Winner: Smart Transportation and Logistics System

The Smart Transportation and Logistics system is designed to track buses in real-time, providing commuters with information on bus location, speed, distance to the terminal, and expected time of arrival. The project aims to enhance transportation management and improve the overall commuting experience for passengers.

The Smart Transportation and Logistics System Team includes:

– Akinola Shafiu Olawale

– Nurudeen Rabiu Alabi

– Yusuf Abdullah Ademola

– Yunus Mujahid Olalekan

– Opabode Mujeeb Olajide

MCIP applauds the innovative ideas presented by the winners and congratulates them on their outstanding achievements. The program continuously seeks to empower engineering students to develop practical solutions that contribute to economic growth and address societal challenges.

For Inquiries About the Projects Contact

projects@millennialclassproject.com