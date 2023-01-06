Rape: “Continued campaign and constant discussions can help to address this malady”

Beneath her enthusiasm lies uncommon courage and great success, and despite her self-effecting, humble and modest disposition, her glittering record of achievements in her chosen career has catapulted her to success. Since realizing her dream of affecting humanity on a large scale, Mrs Victoria Madedor, Group Head, Business Development, BoI Investment and Trust Company, a subsidiary of Bank of Industry (BoI), has never looked back in her quest to better society, especially, in different areas of humanitarian services.

A graduate of the University of Benin, where she obtained her first degree in Agric-Economics and Essential Services, Madedor, prior to joining BOI Investment and Trust Company, has worked in ICT as a LINUX Server Administrator. I have worked as Group Head Business Development for 4yrs, however, I have worked with BOI Investment and Trust Company Limited for a little over 10yrs. Before then, I worked as an ICT professional as a LINUX Server Administrator before coming to join BoI Investment and Trust Company. As a Business developer, I have worked with several organisations spanning several sectors including the Agric-Business sector where my passion lies.

I later did my MBA programme at the National Open University, NOUN, and Lead City University and in addition to these programmes, I have done short courses from Metropolitan Business School, UK, Lagos Business School and Wageningen University, Netherlands, she explained.

As a Business Developer, the result-driven professional has worked with some organisations in micro, small, medium and large enterprises including public enterprise and multinationals.

So passionate about her career, Madedor’s professionalism and commitment on what she does has not only elevated her to greatness but positively impacted those she renders service to. Her words, as a business developer, you work with businesses from their start-up point to define what their product would be, up to where they raise the funds and finally, implementation of the project.

On women in business and their impact on society, Madedor noted that women has been exceptional in their different professions showing remarkable success in different leadership positions. She added that lots of women are redefining leadership both in the public and private sector.

A pursuer of excellence and a promoter of the girl-child right, Madedor is one of the many women that see the positive sides of social media on the girl-child and how it has improved and made them have a voice to speak out. I will say social media has helped the girl-child because almost everybody has access to android or IOS phones where they can do basic things like Facebook and Twitter amongst other social media platforms where they see women doing great things which inspire them.

“For me, my inspiration was gotten from Ms Evelyn Oputu, Prof. Okonjo Iweala and late Prof. Dora Akunyili. I encountered these 3 women them at different stages of my life with different opportunities, and the way they managed and handled situations, conversations, spurred me to say I can do more. I can be more than being a housewife or a faceless career person. It is the same thing with social media impacting the girl child at the very bottom of the pyramid. Because she can now see other women on social media and develop a dream and to aspire to be better than where she is today. Yes, there are negative aspects of social media but the positive for those that want to really grow always trumps the negative.

Speaking on rape and other societal vices, the mother of three believes continued campaigns and constant discussions can help to address this malady affecting the society. She stated that the campaign should start from the home front and parents should start trusting their child whenever cases of rapes are brought to them. Let parents begin to know that this is a societal vice and it is a high risk that the girl-child faces. Once their mindset begins to understand the impact and the long-term effect it has on that child, then they begin to accept and change the ways they view those views and find a way to support their children, Madedor urged.