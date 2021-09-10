Plentywaka rebrands as Treepz to further Pan-African expansion

Plentywaka, the Toronto-headquartered shared mobility startup which provides hassle-free shared rides on-demand, is making a significant shift in its business today as it announced that it has changed its name to Treepz. The name change which is effective as of now presents an opportunity to align the company name with its Pan-African expansion plan. It also better represents the vision of the company which is to build the largest shared mobility platform across Africa.

After recently securing $1.2M in seed funding and acquiring Stabus, one of Ghana’s leading mobility startups, the company is now solely focused on expanding across Africa and harnessing the exciting opportunities in the continent.

As part of the name change, Treepz has released a new company logo. Its core service offerings will remain the same but with new names; Daily Treepz, Travel Treepz, and Corporate Treepz. Its existing mission statement and “black & yellow” brand colours will also be retained for marketing and branding purposes.

Speaking on the rebranding, CEO of Treepz Inc., Onyeka Akumah said, “This name change is a result of in-depth discussions with our stakeholders, partners and staff. After we discovered that the term “WAKA” can mean different things across Africa, which may be completely different from travel or movement, we decided to change the name from ‘Plentywaka’ to ‘Treepz’ which is pronounced as ‘Trips’.The new name boldly states our mission to provide safe, convenient and comfortable trips across Africa with plans for our expansion to 6 countries in 2 years on the continent.”

In addition, the CEO of Treepz said the company had been looking for a globally acceptable name for the last 6 months to use in creating the right kind of positive emotions around bus trips on the African continent. The name Treepz embodies everything that happens on the road, travelling across cities, within cities and it gives a cool vibe to the experience.

Onyeka also said that already existing users won’t have to take any action as the new app will automatically force an update to the new Treepz experience in Africa.

