Phoenix rewards new adventure for young individuals in the just concluded Edo State International Film Festival #ESIFF2022

It’s been an exciting and rewarding experience for young and digitally savvy individuals since phoenix, a browser-based super app with over 200 million users in Africa as it enables users to find any information they’d like to have right in one app. Supported by smart recommendation algorithm, phoenix distributes the latest content as customized pushes in the thread for every individual’s interest.

As an extension to their brand tagline and global campaign ‘find likes!’, they partnered with Edojobs on the just concluded Edo State International Film Festival to award deserving individuals across 3 categories. ‘find likes!’ drives a positive attitude that encourages people to discover and enjoy their life, while being almost homophonic to ‘phoenix’.

Edo State International Film Festival housed over one thousand entries from 94 countries which started from Thursday, 1st of September and ended Sunday, 4th of September at Benin City, Edo State. The event changes the trend as phoenix gives out a $6,000 cash prize to 3 amazing winners in 3 different categories. The winners of the 3 award categories received $2,000 each. The awards categories include;

– Best Student Filmmaking Competition Movie

– Best Cell Phone/Tab Movie

– Best Use of Technology

Phoenix remains dedicated to bringing joy to young people as it goes all out to switch things up in this festival. The award event involved the professional review by international juries from around the world who are professors and filmmakers in the movie industry as they watched and selected the best of the best.

They believe that Creativity is the most important human resource and that is why they are interested in supporting such a vibrant culture as Filmmaking.

The brand stays consistent as its vision and responsibility is to continue to encourage and support young people to keep chasing their dreams in the different industries such as Art, Sports, Technology etc. in over 90 countries around the world.

It was 4 days of Opportunities, Exposure, and Networking for talents in the Creative space. The brand wishes all the participants success in all their endeavours and hopes that they continue to excel in their next projects.

