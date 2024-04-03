Pernod Ricard Nigeria demonstrates commitment to local businesses amidst challenging operating environment

Lagos, 22nd March 2024 – Pernod Ricard Nigeria, a leading player in the alcoholic beverage industry, is set to announce its dedicated initiative to support local business partners (wholesalers). In a strategic move to foster economic growth and resilience within the community, the company with Jameson Irish Whiskey and Martell in its portfolio, is providing cargo vans and power generators to local businesses, aiming to alleviate operational burdens and empower these enterprises to thrive.

The current economic landscape has had varying impacts on businesses across Nigeria. Recognizing the crucial role that small and medium scale businesses play in driving economic development, Pernod Ricard Nigeria is taking proactive measures to contribute to their success.

As part of its incentive program, Pernod Ricard Nigeria is supporting with a fleet of 10 cargo vans to enhance the logistics capabilities of these partners. Providing these vans aims to streamline supply chain operations, reduce transportation costs, and enhance the efficiency of the businesses involved. Additionally, 15 power generators will be distributed to mitigate the impact of unreliable power sources, ensuring uninterrupted operations for these enterprises.

Mr. Ikechukwu Agu, Commercial Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, expressed the company’s commitment to the growth and prosperity of local businesses, stating, “In these challenging times, it is crucial for corporations to step forward and support the communities they operate in. Our business recognizes the resilience and potential of wholesalers in alcoholic Spirit distribution chain, and we are proud to contribute by providing practical solutions to ease their operational challenges. By offering cargo vans and power generators, we aim to enhance their capacity to grow and prosper.”

Pernod Ricard Nigeria believes that empowering local businesses goes beyond philanthropy; it is a sustainable way to strengthen the economic fabric of the communities where they operate. This initiative aligns with the company’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility and its mission to create shared value for all stakeholders.

Pernod Ricard Nigeria remains dedicated to supporting the local business ecosystem and looks forward to witnessing the positive impact of this initiative on the community.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

With a commitment to responsible business practices and community engagement, Pernod Ricard Nigeria strives to make a positive impact on society while delivering exceptional products and experiences to consumers.