PAC Asset Management wins best fixed income fund in Nigeria at global banking & finance awards

PAC Asset Management’s PACAM Eurobond has been announced as the 2023 Best Fixed Income Fund in Nigeria by the Global Banking & Finance Review at its Annual Global Banking & Finance Awards which was held in London, UK recently.

Global Banking & Finance Review is the leading online, digital, and print magazine for the banking and financial sector. The website receives over 7 million page views each year thanks to its balanced views and informative, independent news centred on the financial sector. The Global Banking & Finance Awards was created to recognize companies of all sizes that are prominent areas of expertise and excellence within the global financial community.

“Global Banking and Finance Review is privileged to honour those financial institutions that have achieved outstanding results and who stand out in their area of expertise in the banking and finance industry. Global Banking & Finance Review congratulates the award winners and looks forward to their continued success.

“The awards were created to recognize companies of all sizes that are prominent areas of expertise and excellence within the financial community. They reflect the involvement of leading financial organizations and recognize the accomplishment, achievement, innovation, strategy, and progressive and motivating changes within the financial sector,” reads a statement on the Global Banking and Finance Awards website.

Commenting on the award, Dele Ige, MD/CEO of PAC Asset Management Ltd. said, “We are pleased with the outcome of our efforts to return value to our PACAM Eurobond clients who trust us with their investment to guarantee their dreams. Receiving this award at this time of the year speaks to our efforts in the first half of the year and our continuous dedication toward delivering sustained value to investors as well as ensuring that our customers achieve their investment goals.”

PAC Asset Management Limited “PACAM” is the Asset Management arm of Pan-African Capital Holdings. The company is a licensed Funds/Portfolio Manager positioned to provide you with innovative investment management services with the mission to deliver investment opportunities from different sectors of the economy ranging from Asset classes such as Equities, Money Market/Fixed Income, Real Estate, and Alternative Investment vehicles. The company’s mission is carried out by offering its array of products to Corporate/Institutional Investors, High Net worth Clients, and Retail Investors in discretionary and non-discretionary ways.