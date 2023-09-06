Orange Academy bags the maiden Bola Akingbade Marketing Excellence Initiative Awards

Africa’s first practical school of Integrated Brand Experience and Idea Management, Orange Academy, has bagged the maiden Bola Akingbade Marketing Excellence Initiative (BAMEI) Awards.

The announcement and presentation of the Bola Akingbade Marketing Excellence Initiative (BAMEI) Awards took place at the prestigious Wheatbaker Hotel in Lagos, where distinguished and seasoned marketing professionals celebrated the consummate marketer, Bola Akingbade as he clocked 70 years of age.

At this reception, industry stakeholders, heads of regulatory bodies, former colleagues, friends and some immediate family members were in attendance to shower encomiums and accolades on Bola Akingbade as he celebrates the milestone age of 70.

Unveiling the newly launched platform dubbed the Bola Akingbade Marketing Excellence Initiative (BAMEI), the convener of the reception and C.E.O of Data Science Nigeria (DSN), Bayo Adekanmbi, highlighted that the BAMEI recognizes, promotes and celebrates the professional contributions and marketing ideologies of Bola Akingbade as a marketing sage.

The Bola Akingbade Marketing Excellence Initiative (BAMEI) Award conferred recognizes Orange Academy’s trailblazing efforts and enviable records in enshrining the growth of marketing practice in Nigeria.

In his reaction, the Provost of Orange Academy, Lampe Omoyele, stated, “We would like to thank the organizers of the Bola Akingbade Marketing Excellence Initiative (BAMEI) led by Dr. Bayo Adekanmbi for considering Orange Academy as one of the first recipients of the endowment award.

The recognition of Orange Academy as a leading Brand Management school in Africa is a validation of the vision and mission of the Academy over the past 15 years. With this award, we are humbled yet energized and remain committed to raising and building game-changers in marketing, business and society.”

With the BAMEI Awards and endowment fund, Orange Academy will henceforth confer the Bola Akingbade Marketing Excellence Initiative Award and a cash prize reward to the best brand management student annually for the next five (5) years.

Industry stakeholders and observers are felicitating Orange Academy as a recipient of the Bola Akingbade Marketing Excellence Initiative Award.