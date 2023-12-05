Onga Seasoning by Promasidor wins Most Outstanding Seasoning Brand for Consumer Engagement at WIMCA 2023!

Promasidor, a leading household name for quality food products, proudly announces its latest triumph at the esteemed WIMCA 2023. Onga Seasoning, a flagship product under the Promasidor umbrella, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Most Outstanding Seasoning Brand for Consumer Engagement’ award at this year’s ceremony.

WIMCA serves as a beacon for recognizing excellence within the industry, celebrating innovation, consumer-centric approaches, and a commitment to empowerment. Onga’s recognition stands as a testament to Promasidor’s unwavering dedication to fostering growth and empowerment, particularly among women.

At Promasidor, we understand the pivotal role women play in shaping communities and driving progress. Through Onga, we aim not only to elevate culinary experiences but also to empower women on their unique journeys. This award underscores our relentless pursuit of delivering quality products and experiences that resonate deeply with our consumers, fostering meaningful connections and contributing to their growth.

The Category Manager, Culinary, Promasidor, Oladapo Oshuntoye, expressed his excitement saying, “Receiving this esteemed accolade is a reflection of Promasidor’s commitment to championing women’s empowerment. Onga represents more than just a seasoning; it symbolizes inclusivity, diversity, and the strength of women in our society. We are immensely proud to be recognized by WIMCA 2023 and remain steadfast in our dedication to supporting and uplifting women through our brand initiatives.”

Promasidor extends its gratitude to the WIMCA panel and reaffirms its commitment to driving impactful change, empowering women, and continuing to deliver exceptional products that enrich lives.

About Promasidor:

Promasidor is a renowned household brand committed to providing quality, nutritious food, and beverage products across several African countries. With a strong focus on innovation and consumer satisfaction, Promasidor strives to create meaningful connections through its diverse portfolio, by positively impacting lives and communities.