One Staff One Tree… Seven Up Bottling Company To Plant 2,500 Trees Across Nigeria

Nigeria’s leading beverage bottling business, Seven-Up Bottling Company, has commenced a green environment initiative to plant 2,500 trees across the country.

The initiative tagged “One Staff One Tree,” was flagged off in partnership with the Lekki Estates Residents & Stakeholders Association (LERSA), and Eco-Restoration Foundation (ERF), along the Lekki – Epe expressway, Lagos, in commemoration of the 2024 World Environmental Day.

Commenting on the initiative, the Managing Director, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Ziad Maalouf, highlighted the importance of trees in the green environment drive.

“As a company that operates within the FCMG industry, with a keen focus on inspiring and refreshing Nigerians, we are also committed to the sustainability of the environment in which we operate. Trees are pivotal to combating climate change, enhancing ecological resilience, improving air quality, and fostering a greener urban environment. In line with this year’s World Environmental Day theme: “Land Restoration, Desertification & Drought Resilience,” our One Staff One Tree initiative is our way of contributing to the green environment process and is a testament to SBC’s love for Naija and the dedication to protecting the environment and promoting a culture of sustainability.” Maalouf said.

The “One Staff One Tree” initiative was launched with key stakeholders and dignitaries within the industry present to witness the commencement of the project.

Head, Legal & Corporate Affairs, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Nkemdirim Agboti shared that the company is donating 1,000 trees to the Lekki million tree planting project while extending the initiative to other states simultaneously.

“We are delighted to support the Massive Lekki Million Trees project by LERSA, LCC and ERF through our One Staff-One tree initiative as this aligns with our sustainability commitment at SBC.

Today, in commemoration of this year’s World Environment Day celebration, we are flagging off our ‘One Staff One Tree’ initiative with a donation of 1000 trees to this project. Our partnership on this project with LERSA also includes maintenance, to ensure that these trees survive and make the desired impact on our environment. Under our One Staff One Tree initiative, we will be planting 2,500 trees simultaneously across various Nigerian cities where our plants are located,” he said.

Further sharing SBC’s vision with this initiative, Sustainability Manager, Lovelyn Okoye, noted SBC’s commitment to a green environment for Nigeria and urged Nigerians to embrace the green initiative by planting and preserving trees, to help deliver a vibrant ecosystem for future generations. She said: “There’s a global target of planting One trillion trees – to keep global temperature rise under control. As a company committed to environmental sustainability, we call on Nigerians to join this movement, and help pass on a healthy climate to the future generations.”

Representing LERSA, the President of the association shared – “We are excited to partner with SBC as it is a critical step towards safeguarding our environment and promoting sustainable development,” said Alhaji Sulyman Bello, President of Lekki Estate Residents & Stakeholders Association – LERSA.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on 5 June and encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment.