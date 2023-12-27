Oluwaseun Ogunsakin makes history as the first home-based Nigerian tennis player to compete at Wimbledon

In a historic achievement for Nigerian tennis, Oluwaseun Ogunsakin, Africa’s top-ranked U-14 player, has etched his name in the annals of the sport by becoming the first home-based Nigerian tennis player to compete at Wimbledon. This momentous feat is a testament to Ogunsakin’s exceptional talent and dedication to the game.

Wimbledon, the world’s oldest tennis tournament that began in 1877 at the All-England Club in Wimbledon, London, is widely regarded as the most prestigious event in the tennis calendar. The 2024 edition is scheduled to take place in London from Monday, July 1st to Sunday, July 16th

Ogunsakin secured a wild card to participate in the Junior Grand Slam at Wimbledon, marking the commencement of his European Tour career leading up to the tournament. The wild card was awarded to him following his impressive victory at the African U-14 title during the International Tennis Federation Confederation of African Tennis (ITF/CAT) junior championships in Lome.

As the first junior player from Nigeria to advance to the main event of a Junior Grand Slam, Ogunsakin is determined to give his best and aims to return home with the coveted trophy. This breakthrough moment signifies not only Ogunsakin’s personal accomplishment but also a significant milestone for Nigerian tennis on the global stage.

The 14-year-old prodigy is set to leave his training camp in Tunisia soon to participate in several European competitions. According to the International Tennis Federation, Ogunsakin boasts a remarkable 70% win rate, having won 16 games and lost 7. In the latest rankings released on March 20, 2023, he holds the 1040th position, with a career-high ranking of 917 in the January 2023 rankings.

This achievement not only elevates Ogunsakin’s status in the tennis world but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring young tennis players in Nigeria. As we celebrate this historic moment, we anticipate further success for Ogunsakin and look forward to the continued growth of tennis in Nigeria.