NSIA Prize for Innovation 2024 (NPI 2.0: Powerup): Calling All Innovators, technopreneurs, tech enthusiasts, and start-ups!

Do you have a game-changing tech solution that is sustainably solving addressing real life challenges?

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) is proud to announce the 2nd edition of the NSIA Prize for Innovation, a competition designed to empower early-stage tech ventures with the potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, and enhance Nigeria’s productive capacity.

Here’s what you need to know about the NPI 2.0 Powerup Edition:

• Up to US$220,000 in cash and equity investment, including a life-changing five-week, all-expense paid training program at Draper University, Silicon Valley USA.

• Focus areas: Financial services, agriculture, health, education, manufacturing, logistics & e-mobility, e-commerce & marketplaces, renewables & power, and climate.

Eligibility:

• Be a Nigerian citizen and at least 18 years old.

• Operate a tech-focused or tech-enabled business for at least 6 months.

• Have a minimum viable product (MVP) and be ready to raise seed funding.

The Race to the Top:

• Submit your application by March 23rd, 2024.

• Top 100 finalists participate in a virtual training program, followed by an in-person boot camp for the top 25.

• Showcase your solution at Demo Day curated audience comprising Venture capitalists, financial

institutions, private equity firms, angel investors among others

• Top 10 finalists gain global exposure, network with investors, and receive training at a top Silicon Valley university.

Don’t miss this opportunity to propel your tech venture to the next level! Visit the links below to learn more and apply now!

Apply now: https://nsia-ip.com/submit-your-entry/

Website: https://nsia-ip.com/

Want to find out more and stay updated? Follow us or contact via social media:

@nsiainnovationprize – (Instagram, Facebook and YouTube) @NSIAinnovationP – Twitter/X-app

Join the NPI 2.0 and become a frontrunner in Nigeria’s innovation revolution!