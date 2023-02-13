North for Businesses: Driving employee health and wellness for increased retention

In today’s fast-paced world, the need for accessible and affordable healthcare has become increasingly important. It is the responsibility of employers to provide their employees with the necessary resources to maintain their health and well-being. North, is a neo-clinic that offers virtual and in-person primary care that’s designed to keep members healthy through a personalized and relationship-based approach to care delivery. With individual memberships priced as low as N20,000 annually, they have just launched North for Businesses to change the way employee health and benefits are managed. The platform offers businesses a comprehensive health benefits management solution, designed to simplify the healthcare experience for employees and keep them healthy and happy for increased productivity — from supporting HR teams to make informed decisions on which benefits are best for their team to help administer care support, and employee assistance programs for their employees.

North’s health benefits management platform connects employees with the best healthcare services and allows them to take full advantage of their insurance. Unfortunately, over 60% of individuals with health insurance do not utilize the benefits included in their plans. This leads to low utilization rates of HMOs, poor employee health outcomes, waste for the employers who sponsor the coverage and an overall low perception of value for health benefits for younger and remote employees. North for Businesses aims to change that, offering a digital-first care navigation and experience platform that makes it easier for employees to access and use their health benefits whilst earning rewards for staying healthy.

Beyond increasing utilization rates and keeping employees healthy, the platform supports businesses to reduce time off due to illnesses that are preventable by bringing care closer to patients and also adopting a preventive approach to care. Hence, the need for improved engagement which includes health challenges, periodic screenings, games and health camps, health education and nudges among others.

North has also partnered with HMOs to streamline health insurance purchases whilst providing enhanced care and navigation to policyholders. The partnership aims to ensure that individuals have access to quality healthcare services by connecting them with a network of over 2000 healthcare providers. The providers within the network offer a wide range of services, including primary care, mental health care, programs for chronic conditions, prenatal care, and many more. Beyond simplifying the healthcare journey, North also reduces the administrative burden on HR teams by handling the complexities of benefits management and resolving conflicts with HMOs.

The North platform offers a unique set of value propositions tailored to keep your team healthy and happy. Here are some of the key features:

● Digital-first care navigation: North provides a digital experience for members to access care and navigation support on-demand. The platform is mobile-friendly, so employees can access care wherever they are.

● Personalized experience: The care experience for employees is personalized to meet their health needs and goals. North’s business agent is integrated into popular business communication tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and WhatsApp to ensure seamless communication and connection with team members.

● Health assessments and reports: Regular assessments are conducted to gain insights into employee wellness and quality of health. Reports from these assessments are shared with HR and admin teams to tailor the utilization of benefits and improve overall employee health outcomes.

● Integrated virtual and In-person care: North offers top-class primary care services, including telemedicine consultations with licensed doctors through their platform. Employees can easily find providers and connect with doctors from their homes or offices while we enable them to easily schedule physical consultations in any of the approved facilities.

● Wellbeing and benefits satisfaction: North provides strong engagement programs that focus on improving healthcare outcomes, reducing care avoidance, and optimizing benefits utilization. They offer a range of health-focused initiatives, including health talks on fitness, nutrition, and mental health, as well as reward programs to encourage healthy habits and make the most of their health insurance benefits.

In conclusion, North for Businesses is the solution to the complex healthcare system in Nigeria, providing a comprehensive, digital-first approach to employee wellness. Help your employees stay healthy and happy by getting started here or sending an email to hello@usenorth.care.