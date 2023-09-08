NNPC E&P and NOSL aim to raise the bar for students through scholarships in Akwa Ibom

Education is the bedrock for progress in the host communities, and scholarships contribute to social, cultural, and intellectual development. Providing access to quality education is significant to unlocking newer opportunities, giving students the requisite confidence, which consequently helps them to broaden their horizons.

As a part of the goodwill gesture of giving back to its host communities, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production (NNPC E&P) and Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL) embarked on a scholarship initiative on August 29, 2023. The companies offered scholarships to 342 students from 15 higher institutions, which included final-year students, professionals, and students with special needs. Also, 20 sets of dual desks for ten schools in Onna LGA, Akwa Ibom, were distributed.

At the programme, The Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Akwa Ibom State – RT Hon. (Elder) Anietie Etuk, The Executive Chairman of Onna LGA – Hon. (Elder) Iniabasi Ekanem and a representative of the Paramount Ruler of Onna – Chief Robinson Inyang- Village Head of Ikwe, were present.

The Executive Chairman of SUBEB – RT Hon. (Elder) Anietie Etuk, said, “Quality education helps to shape the future of our children. Creating a supportive and conducive learning environment for them will pave the way for a better life.”

Students during the occasion showed immense enthusiasm. An educational drive like this enlightens the students and encourages them to perform better.

In the Executive Chairman of Onna LGA welcome address, Hon. (Elder) Iniabasi Ekanem, said, “Financial stability comes with a strong educational background, and this event is important because it offers the much-needed support to the students to develop their skill sets and excel in life.”

Speaking at the event, Mr.Ubong Etti, Base Manager, NOSL, said, “Students are our leaders and workforce of tomorrow, and nurturing their knowledge through a good educational system will help the communities in the long run.”

NNPC E&P and NOSL have continued to bridge the learning gap in host communities by encouraging students with scholarships. In the quest to create sustainable communities, both companies strive to demonstrate their commitment to providing a holistic educational environment.