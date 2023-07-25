Nile University launches ACCA CBE Centre, furthers its student employability objectives

Nile University of Nigeria further strengthened its ties with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants ACCA , the renowned global body of professional accountants, following its establishment of an ACCA-approved Computer-Based Examination (CBE) centre.

The CBE centre, the first among universities in Nigeria, was recently commissioned for operations by the Pro-Chancellor of Nile University, Mr. John Vermaaten, and the Global President of ACCA, Mr. Joseph Owolabi, FCCA, PMIIA, MAICD and will facilitate the provision of on-demand testing for Nile University’s students.

The commissioning ceremony of the ACCA CBE Center at Nile University also had in attendance, the leadership teams from Nile University and ACCA Nigeria, including Prof. Dilli Dogo FNAMed (Vice-Chancellor, Nile), Mr. Jonathan Okharedia (CPOO, Nile), Mr. Lateef Kareem FCCA (CFO, Nile and current ACCA Advocate of the Year Awardee), Mr. Gerald Osugo (CMO, Nile), Mr. Tom Isibor (Country Head, ACCA Nigeria), Mopelola Jatto, CFA Head, Northern Region (ACCA Nigeria), Etisong Ekerenduh, (Business Development Manager, ACCA Nigeria), and Julian Opaluwa (Business Development Manager, ACCA Nigeria), amongst others.

In June 2022, Nile University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), setting the stage for the University to become a flagship institution for ACCA in Nigeria and provide its students with the opportunity to obtain dual degrees from both institutions (Nile and ACCA) post-graduation.

The partnership enables Nile University’s students studying Accounting (and non-Accounting courses, specifically Management Sciences programs) to access and navigate ACCA qualifications earlier, thus, giving them the opportunity to gain industry exposure and a prestigious globally recognized industry qualification that boosts their employability on the world stage — given ACCA’s international relevance – upon graduation.

Commenting on the Nile and ACCA partnership during the CBE centre’s launch, the ACCA Global President, Mr. Joseph Owolabi stated that the centre will help Nile students gain a better understanding of accounting principles and provide them with a headstart in finance and the business world.

“This partnership opens up a huge opportunity for young people to be able to pursue not only professional accounting that can take them anywhere in the world, but also solve some of the important accounting challenges we have here in Nigeria,” Owolabi added.

Also speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of Nile University, Prof. Dilli Dogo FNAMed, commended the efforts of the ACCA and urged the Nile University students to take advantage of the opportunity to gain new skills that will be advantageous to their courses of study and boost their employability in the labour market. “Our mission at Nile University is to groom a set of graduates that will fit into the demands of industries” Prof. Dogo stated.

Mr Lateef Kareem FCCA commended the efforts of the teams involved including the leadership of ACCA Nigeria led by Mr Tom Isobor. “This was an idea conceived about a year ago following the accreditation of Nile’s Bachelor in Accounting Program by the ACCA. The partnership with the ACCA is strategic and sets the stage for Nile University to become the flagship institution in Nigeria and the Africa Region. The Commissioning of the CBE Center is significant and will serve to help our students to graduate with professional certificates that will qualify them for work anywhere in the world” he stated.

The ACCA Foundation in Accounting (FIA) program offered at Nile University is targeted at students in Accounting and Business-related fields at 100 and 200 levels, providing them with an effective launch pad for a successful future, whether in the world of finance or otherwise

About Nile University of Nigeria

Founded in 2009, Nile University, a 113-hectare residential campus based in Abuja, is a multidisciplinary university and a proud member of Honoris United Universities since 2020. Nile University has over 40 undergraduate and more than 50 postgraduate NUC-accredited programs, including Medicine & Surgery and Law, spread across eight best-in-class faculties in Medical & Health Sciences, Arts & Social Sciences, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Management Sciences, Science, Computing Studies, and Law. The university’s College of Health Sciences has a wide array of well-furnished medical laboratories and academic partnerships with four hospitals, including the world-class Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja.

Nile University and its students are recipients of multiple awards including the Award of Excellence by the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) for a breakthrough innovation designed to combat the food crisis in Africa.

Additionally, a team of Science and Engineering students from Nile University won the 6th edition of the prestigious Professor Ayodele Awojobi Design Competition (PAADC), which featured 251 participants from all over Nigeria. Nile University’s state-of-the-art learning spaces, quality and secure hostels, and outstanding sports facilities are supported by more than 25 partnerships with reputable national and international organizations across the globe.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educate the next generation of leaders and professionals able to impact regionally in a globalized world.

Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African talent that is competitive in today’s fast-paced, demanding, and increasingly digitized labour and start-up markets.

Honoris comprises a community of 71,000+ students on 70+ campuses, and online and physical learning centres, in 10 African countries and 32 cities. The network is formed of 15 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions.

Students have an opportunity to experience exclusive partnerships and exchange programs in more than 190 universities across Europe, the United States, and Asia. Over 420 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

About Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

ACCA is the global professional body for professional accountants – working across a wide range of sectors and industries. ACCA is a thriving global community of 233,000 members and 536,000 future members based in 178 countries and regions.

ACCA upholds the highest professional and ethical values, offering everyone the opportunity to experience a rewarding career in accountancy, finance, and management. ACCA qualifications and continuous learning opportunities develop strategic business leaders and forward-thinking professionals with expert financial, business, and digital knowledge.

Since 1904, ACCA has been a force for public good with the purpose to create sustainable organizations and prospering societies.

