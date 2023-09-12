Nigerian Author, Dr Fene Osakwe wins Global Book Award

Climbing the corporate ladder with speed, an Amazon best-selling book by Dr FENE OSAKWE which was published in January 2023 has won big at the Global Book Awards. Dr Osakwe’s book was nominated in 3 categories namely Self-help, Career mentoring and Business life. The book eventually won in the business life category.

This comes as no surprise as Climbing the corporate ladder with speed was number one on Amazon worldwide in Strategic management and Business mentoring for 2 weeks in January 2023 and since then, has sold thousands of copies in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, Germany and Canada. Also, with several 5-star ratings and exceptional reviews on Amazon.com and goodreads.com, Dr Osakwe’s book has clearly added value to its readers.

Dr Fene Osakwe is a multiple award-winning cybersecurity professional, real estate investor, career mentor, international conference speaker and philanthropist. He has spoken at conferences and led teams in 24 countries across 5 continents. He has the unique experience to have started his career as a fresh university graduate and navigated his way across 3-multibillion-dollar companies, to senior management in 9 years.

Dr Fene Osakwe has also received several awards locally and internationally. The New Your City Journal listed Dr Osakwe as one of the top 20 Business coaches to watch out for in 2023. In June 2022, Fene Osakwe was invited to join the prestigious Forbes Technology Council, making him one of the few to achieve this in their thirties. He is a Thought Leader in cyber security and was award by CIOLOOK in March 2023 as one of the top global cyber leaders under40 and was also recognized by Hoiser Magazine in June 2022 as Africa’s most sought-after cybersecurity Advisor.

Dr Osakwe says he wrote the book to help the younger generation in Africa, learn from his fast career journey, mistakes he made, principles he engaged and how to balance career and business such that you start planning early for retirement. Dr Osakwe is also the Founder of the Feneosakwe Foundation which has two objectives.

Firstly, to support single moms with scholarships for their children in Africa and then, to support families where both parents are out of work, with financial aid for feeding. The Foundation presently pays for the school fees of 50 children in Nigeria.

Reacting to the award, Dr Fene says “I thank God that my impact keeps attracting global attention at the highest levels, this is a true honor for myself, my family and our Nation. Good things can some from Nigeria.”

You can get an E-copy of the book on Dr Fene Osakwe’s website https://www.feneosakwe.com/product/book-order-climbing-the-corporate-ladder/?v=ea8a1a99f6c9 in Nigeria or order on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Climbing-Corporate-Ladder-Speed-Accelerate-ebook/dp/B0BPJPPC9Q/