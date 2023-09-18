Nigeria Energy: 10 years of driving West Africa’s Energy sector growth with reforms, investments, and technology

In a joint report published recently, the International Energy Agency and African Development Bank say energy investment in Africa needs to more than double, by the end of the decade, if the continent is to meet its energy and climate goals.

Despite being home to one-fifth of humanity, Africa received only 2% of global green energy investments in 2023. Not good enough for the world’s youngest and fastest-growing continent.

In Nigeria, one of Africa’s most developed economies, the energy sector, like in most West African countries, faces several challenges, including insufficient power generation, inadequate infrastructure, limited investment, and a high level of energy poverty.

Significant effort and investment are needed for transformational growth

The Nigerian government has set a goal to achieve universal energy access by 2030 and is implementing various policies and initiatives to increase access to clean and affordable energy for its citizens.

While effort is being made to diversify energy sources to improve the country’s energy infrastructure, experts believe that expanding private sector investments and adopting new technologies to improve available equipment are also essential, if the country intends to make significant progress.

For 9 years, Nigeria Energy has acted as a catalyst for the transformational growth of the energy sector in Nigeria and across West Africa. The event unites industry leaders, expert analysts, and policymakers to discuss opportunities in the energy sector towards boosting Nigeria’s economy, while making energy systems more resilient.

Nigeria Energy Summit to unlock new value within the energy sector

From September 19-21, the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference returns to continue its legacy of impact and excellence with over 5,000 energy professionals and enthusiasts expected to attend. Riding on the successes of previous years, the 10th edition of the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference will unlock new value with conversations that will advance reforms, investments, and technology adoption in the Energy sector.

Over the years, the conversations that take place at the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and conference have formed an integral part of the key growth drivers for the sector. In 2022, the deregulation of the power and energy sector took center stage at the summit. Less than one year after, the Nigerian President assented to the Electricity Bill thereby making it an Act, empowering States, companies, and individuals to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity.

Nigeria’s new Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, upon assuming office has assured that he will empower Nigerians through stable and accessible electricity. Adelabu hopes to leverage the Nigerian Electricity Act 2023 to improve power and energy in the country. The Federal Ministry of Power has pledged its support for the 2023 edition of Informa Market’s Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference, recognizing it as a platform for critical stakeholders to explore issues in the Energy industry.

In an official communication to the organisers, the Ministry of Power also commended Informa Market’s sustained efforts in organising the trademark energy exhibition. “In view of the recently enacted ‘Electricity Act 2023’ in the country, it is our deep conviction that the conference will provide a veritable platform for critical stakeholders to explore fundamental issues in the Act,” it read.

In what appears to be the biggest shakeup of Nigeria’s largely inadequate power industry in almost two decades, it will be interesting to see how the new reforms empower all 36 state governments, alongside the private sector to license and regulate electricity markets within their territories in the years to come.

Exploring the latest technological advancements within the Energy industry

As anticipation builds for the milestone 10th edition of the Nigeria Energy Conference and Exhibition, exciting prospects and crucial conversations are set to shape the future of Nigeria’s energy sector and beyond. The adoption and implementation of digital technologies such as blockchain, smart grid technologies and sustainable energy transitions will be on the front burner.

The event promises an inclusive gathering, bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders.

Attendees encompass energy project procurers, individuals eager to explore the intricacies of smart metering, and those committed to a greener future through the adoption of solar energy. Participants will have the rare opportunity to engage directly with EPC contractors, developers, and influential government authorities.

This year’s event brings together over 200 international exhibitors in one convenient location and features two powerful conferences, namely the Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit and the Technical Seminar, both of which will provide valuable insights and strategies for accelerating the energy transition.

Four distinct product sectors that are revolutionising the energy industry will be spotlighted. These sectors include backup generators and critical power, transmission and distribution, renewables and clean energy, alongside energy consumption and management. With 3 three international pavilions and sponsors including China, Germany, and Turkey, the event is set to showcase the latest technologies, products, and services that are driving innovation and transforming the energy landscape, while leveraging the best of strategic partnerships.

Like previous editions, Nigeria Energy 2023 promises to be an unparalleled platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and business development. The event will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the energy industry in Nigeria and West Africa.

