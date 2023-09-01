NEM: Blazing the trail of insurance advocacy and inclusion

Insurance has long been an important financial tool, providing security and protection to people, organizations, and the larger economy. Insurance adoption has been lagging in Nigeria and other developing nations. This piece will explore the remarkable journey of NEM Insurance Plc and how it has emerged as a trailblazer in insurance advocacy and inclusion within the country.

With a population of more than two hundred million, Nigeria offers a sizable prospective market for insurance services. However, the country’s insurance penetration has remained appallingly low for years.

Several factors have been attributed to this poor acceptance rate, including low awareness, mistrust of insurance companies, and economic difficulties. The insurance industry has been challenged with the arduous task of not just growing its market but also promoting trust and understanding among Nigerians.

NEM Insurance Plc, since its inception, has continuously played a pivotal role in transforming the Nigerian insurance landscape. Through decades of dedication and a forward-thinking approach, NEM has become a beacon of insurance advocacy and inclusion in Nigeria.

Regulatory Compliance: NEM has constantly complied with legal requirements, earning a reputation for dependability and monetary stability. This has been crucial in gaining the confidence of prospective policyholders.

Educational Initiatives: NEM recognized the need for insurance education and embarked on a mission to raise awareness about the importance of insurance.

The company has championed various campaigns aimed at enlightening Nigerians about the benefits of insurance and the various policies available.

Innovative Products: NEM has been at the forefront of creating tailor-made insurance products that cater to the unique needs of Nigerians From motor insurance packages designed for low-income individuals to agricultural insurance for farmers, travel insurance, home protection, cash in transit, etc., NEM’s product offerings have become more inclusive than ever before.

Digital Transformation: Embracing technology, NEM has made insurance more accessible through its forward-thinking initiatives. The company currently uses an application known as Insurance Enterprise Solution for underwriting businesses.

With the level of technological tools at their disposal, they can guarantee customers a simplified process in line with international best practices. This shift towards digitalization has simplified the insurance process, making it easier for Nigerians to obtain coverage.

Though NEM has made great progress in advancing insurance advocacy and inclusivity, there are still obstacles to overcome. The insurance sector continues to face difficulties because of Nigeria’s low economic development and regulatory barriers.

Managing Director of NEM Insurance Plc, Mr. Tope Smart, said, “At NEM Insurance Plc., we believe that insurance education and advocacy should not be limited to office spaces or corporate events. We understand the importance of reaching out to our target audience through our deliberate communication efforts to create the necessary awareness about insurance for those who know little or nothing about it to help them stay informed.”

The future, though, seems bright. It is anticipated that a burgeoning middle class and Nigeria’s changing economic environment will stimulate interest in insurance. NEM is well-positioned to take advantage of these new opportunities thanks to its dedication to innovation and diversity.

NEM Insurance Plc is an excellent example of how a committed insurance provider can take the lead in inclusion and advocacy in a difficult market like Nigeria.

The company has not only increased its reach through instruction, innovation, and community involvement, but it has also helped the Nigerian insurance industry grow and improve in general.

NEM’s pioneering initiatives in insurance advocacy and inclusiveness are expected to pave the way for a more insured and secure country as Nigeria advances.