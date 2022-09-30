Most sought-after programmes for Nigerian students in Ireland

Ireland has progressively emerged as a desirable study destination for Nigerian students. The country offers an exceptional quality of education across programmes that are job oriented and meet the needs of a competitive economy. Ireland presents students with the opportunity to study diverse courses of their interest that can be a suitable fit for their future, thereby ensuring personal and professional growth.

Ireland’s education system consistently ranks top 10 globally for this very reason. Industry-led courses in med-tech, business, digital marketing, data engineering, data analytics, life sciences, ICT, pharma, and healthcare make graduates from Ireland highly employable not only across Europe but globally.

Business programs in Ireland are usually sought after because they are designed with the purpose of honing a student’s aptitude for theoretical and practical knowledge. A degree in Business Analytics or an MBA would create job opportunities as Business Analyst, Data Analyst, Financial Analyst, Data Scientist, Acquisitions Analyst, Quantitative Analyst, or Statistician. Many industries, especially ICT, banking, e-commerce, and telecoms, are constantly looking for business program graduates to support their operations.

Courses in Big Data and software engineering are also very popular amongst Nigerian students and are taught by most Irish higher education institutions. 30% of all students in Ireland are enrolled in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) courses (source, IDA). These programs can be coupled with secondary subjects like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and accounting, creating even more opportunities and learning. With the presence of major ICT companies in Dublin (Intel, Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon to name a few), this dynamic sector is always on the lookout for employees from a computer and engineering background.

Investment Banking and Finance is another desirable study option with numerous opportunities for students to work in prominent finance and investment banking departments. Some of the world’s leading investment banks and asset management companies are operating in Dublin, such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank, AIB, Bank of America, and Merrill Lynch.

Ireland is more lately being recognised as an innovative technology hub, and this has led to the popularity of new age courses such as Cyber Security. It is estimated that there are roughly 1 million jobs in this field, globally. The top 5 global companies for cyber security are located in Ireland including IBM and Integrity 360. Courses in gaming, VFX, and animation are also attracting wide interest- creative jobs in Ireland are growing 23% year on year and they promise a 2.5-year return on investment post studies.

Pharmaceutical Sciences is also a field of significant interest for Nigerian students. Ireland is recognised as Europe’s pharmaceutical capital, and its pharma industry includes international and local companies that have manufacturing units in the country. Nine out of the 10 largest pharma companies in the world are located in Ireland such as Pfizer, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson.

As ever, Digital Marketing courses are in high demand with the rising need for digital experts following the impact of the pandemic. Courses offer skills in online advertising, social media and mobile marketing, CRM systems, Search Engine Optimization, and web data analytics that help in the running and marketing of any modern business or company virtually.

Ireland’s stable, competitive, secure, and pro-business economy presents a perfect backdrop for students looking to grow their careers. The country is implementing a comprehensive, forward-looking National Skills Strategy & Action Plan for Education, which aims to make Irish education and training the best in Europe by 2026. Ireland’s critical skills list also keeps records of the needs of Ireland’s growing economy in terms of skills, qualifications, and experience. What is noteworthy is the fact that Ireland has the 4th highest international workforce in the EU and ranks 1st globally for attracting and retaining international talent.

Ireland has proven itself as a successful centre for leading, well-established, and upcoming multinational companies from around the world. Be it business, ICT, pharma, humanities, or the creative arts, each programme offered by an Irish higher education institution provides a comprehensive curriculum with extensive learning, foundational skills, a multicultural approach, and a robust understanding of the industry through practical knowledge that creates well-rounded and highly resilient students- and eventually highly sought employees in diverse industries and global regions.

Ireland is a small island nation that has re-imagined and recreated itself multiple times through the centuries, and the country’s deep-rooted culture of creativity and problem-solving has made it stand out on the global stage. And so do the graduates it produces each year who carry with them Ireland’s culture of pioneering and entrepreneurship that make them ready to not only meet the challenges of today but prepare them for whatever the future may throw at them.

Prospective students can visit the Education in Ireland Africa website at www.educationinireland.africa for more information about studying in Ireland or to know about Irish education events in Africa.