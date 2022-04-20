More than 50% of the general cryptocurrency market went down 80% in the fourth quarter of 2021, but these proved Bullish: Chainlink (LINK), Pac-ManFrog (PAC) and Fantom (FTM)

After Bitcoin (BTC) reached what would now be regarded as the peak of its pump in 2021, the market did a downturn sending a lot of tokens into obscurity. During those times, crypto traders had thought that everything would even go lower, but Chainlink (LINK) increased by 30% and was followed closely by Fantom (FTM), which retested its previous all-time high. Not many projects can boast of this kind of resistance. However, Pac-Man Frog (PAC) strongly indicates that it can outperform both Chainlink and Fantom.

In the event of another market crash, are you confident that your crypto holds won’t sink? Many cryptocurrencies lack real use cases and communities pushing their projects. A solid roadmap and white paper detailing the potential of a project could present to you the plan of a project in an ecosystem with a very vibrant community that has autonomy and the right to decision-making.

How did LINK and FTM manage to keep their head above water despite the devastating market conditions? What fundamentals kept them afloat in the midst of a market crash?

Chainlink (LINK)

LINK is considered an oracle network that supports hybrid smart contracts helping other blockchains access off-chain data protocols and real-world information while ensuring security and anonymity. Though built on the Ethereum (ETH) network, it has served as an effective connection between the digital world and real-world data, serving as an access point for innovation.

With a highly reliable and secure network, Chainlink (LINK) sits in the 24th place in market cap ranking with more than a billion dollars in trading volume. It has a generic Decentralised Oracle Network (DON), which provides a list of vital services like proof of reserve, price feeds, etc.

With partners like Celsius, Chainlink has integrated a rare technology into its system to create a revolutionary financial service for its users. This token also serves as network collateral.

Fantom (FTM)

This chain was built as an alternative to the Ethereum network for decentralised applications (dApps) and mainly as an open-source platform for DeFi projects. Also, it aims to serve as a platform for multi-chain interactions in the NFT space, allowing collaborations and better communication between users.

FTM is a layer 1 project which recently launched a 335m FTM grant program on GittoCoin, an initiative that allows crypto builders to find their open-source projects for the sake of the public. It currently has an estimated market cap of $3,000,000,000 with a 42nd place ranking on the dominance charts.

The vital advantages of Fantom (FTM) lie in its scalability and compatibility with other blockchains and its high and effective transaction processing at half a cent or even lower. The ecosystem is based on two essential technologies: the Lachesis protocol which secures the network, and Opera, which serves as Fantom’s mainnet.

Pac-ManFrog (PAC)

Pac-ManFrog is a platform that serves both DeFi, Gаmеfi, NFTѕ, and DAO communities. It is a project that aims to incubate gаmе еntrерrеnеurѕ and tо dеmосrаtisе еаrlу-ѕtаgе invеѕting fоr rеtаil buуеrѕ and users. While it offers the same opportunities to both the retail users and VCs on the network, it aims to create a diverse platform for gaming, Metaverse, and NFT needs.

The native token PAC confers on the users the autonomy, rights and decision-making in order to increase the scholarship base and active DAO participation.

It leverages on the Solana ecosystem to become a leading platform in the market since one of the characterising factors is the high transaction speed per second, up to 65,000, which is way ahead of any other blockchain. This ambitious project allows a high percentage yield through staking using the Vault mechanism, transfer of value, and listing on major exchanges.

The following features outline the strength of this project and why it should be treated as a top priority project.

Future Features of Pac-ManFrog (PAC)

It will be a platform for game incubation and growth.

It is a unique multi-chain launchpad that supports Initiаl Gаmе Offerings (IGO), Initiаl Mеtаvеrѕе Offеringѕ (IMO), and Initiаl NFT Offеringѕ (INO).

It is a decentralised Venture Fund (VC) that would allow a group of individuals to pool funds to accelerate the growth towards a decentralised future.

It will interface with multiple DеFi protocols and cross-chain interoperability.

