Mikano Motors teases latest brand addition

Mikano International’s Motors Division is at it again. The fastest-growing automotive company in Nigeria is expanding its brand portfolio once more, following the recent debut of the Maxus brand. The GM of Mikano Motors, Mr Ralph Haidar commented that “this latest addition will complete and complement our product lineup, joining our Geely, ZNA and Maxus brands”.

Proceedings are fully underway for the launch of this yet- to – be named brand, though auto enthusiasts have made several educated guesses on the mystery brand, which will be proven or disproven when an official announcement is made.

In true Mikano style, the new automotive brand is being introduced in grand style. A social media challenge where participants stand the chance to win a brand-new 2023 luxury SUV is currently ongoing, and all that’s required to win is a descriptive and creative expression of their dream car.

Other indications hint that the new auto brand will be arriving with a wide array of models going by the subtle hints on promotional material released from Mikano Motors. While we wait we bated breathe, we can tell that Mikano Motors is going to storm the market as they did with the Geely brand in the past couple of years.