Meet Judith Obi Ikpa, newly appointed general manager, commercial , Phillips Project Centre – Metrocare

Judith Obi Ikpa has been appointed General Manager of Commercial Phillips Project Centre – PPC Metrocare.

Judith is a dynamic leader noted for her strategic business development acumen and track record of accelerating business success. With over 15 years of experience in sales, marketing, business development, and nonprofit management, she’s a formidable force.

She has spearheaded various projects and managed teams in various national and international organizations. Her tenure as a senior manager at Synlab Nigeria saw her lead teams drive expansion, and business growth, and implement sales strategies that resulted in multimillion-dollar in revenue.

Ikpa’s influence reaches well beyond business boardrooms. She is a passionate advocate for change. She is an SDG4 ambassador, supporting the cause of education and development across Africa through her project, the AFRICA EDUCATION AID FOR DEVELOPMENT NETWORK, which spans several African countries.

The dynamic leader is an alumnus of the prestigious Clinton Global Initiative USA and a YALI West Africa fellow. She holds an Advanced Business Strategist certification from Darden Business School at the University of West Virginia, USA, as well as a Master of Education Management degree from the University of Lagos in Nigeria.

According to her, she is committed to driving business growth, expansion, efficiency, and creating value for both customers and shareholders at PPC-Metrocare through her experience and commitment to excellence.

Judith is not just a business powerhouse, but a beacon of inspiration in the global community. Beyond her impressive professional achievements, Judith Obi Ikpa is a multifaceted individual. From hosting podcasts and weekly business series on radio to indulging in her newfound passion for golfing and lawn tennis, she’s a true Renaissance woman.