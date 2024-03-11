Making Dreams of Land and Homeownership a Reality – RESIDAR LIMITED

Abdulahi Attah, a seasoned Real Estate investment Advisor and MD/CEO RESIDAR LIMITED, is on a mission to redefine the landscape of real estate in Nigeria. With a focus on accessibility, affordability, and transparency, Abdulahi and his team are dedicated to making genuine real estate assets accessible to prospective investors, paving the way for wealth creation that transcends generations.

“We are currently working on our project named EPE Palm City located in EPE,” says Abdulahi. “We have achieved our perimeter fence and gate house. We also just conducted a physical allocation to some of our esteemed clients on the estate.”

With a keen eye for emerging opportunities, RESIDAR LIMITED is set to launch two new estates around the EPE axis of Lagos. Additionally, they are exploring opportunities in other parts of Nigeria, with a vision to make real estate accessible to every Nigerian, both in the Diaspora and within the country.

“Our goal is to make genuine and affordable real estate assets accessible to prospective investors,” explains Abdulahi. “We aim to help them in the journey of wealth creation through a seamless process.”

In a region where challenges abound, Abdulahi acknowledges the hurdles faced by the real estate industry. “The high cost of building materials has been a major setback for the real estate industry,” he admits. However, with a steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence, RESIDAR LIMITED continues to overcome obstacles and deliver value to its clients.

Aspiring professionals in the real estate industry can learn from Abdulahi’s dedication and passion for making a positive impact. His personal motto, “Be intentional about achieving your goals,” reflects his unwavering commitment to excellence and success.

RESIDAR LIMITED stands out as a beacon of integrity and reliability in a rapidly evolving market. With a track record of success and a vision for the future, Abdulahi and his team are poised to lead the way in shaping the future of real estate in Nigeria.

For more information about RESIDAR LIMITED and their upcoming projects, visit their website or contact Abdulahi Attah directly for personalized assistance.

Abdulahi Attah

MD|CEO

RESIDAR LIMITED

Contact Information:

email:[email protected]

Website: www.residar.com

CALL NUMBER:09169444492,

WHATSAPP LINE:08026118225