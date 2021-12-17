Leadway health limited engages 1,500 providers to actualise its promise of superior healthcare solutions in Nigeria

In actualising its vision to deliver access to unmatched quality healthcare management services and solutions, Nigeria’s leading Health Management Organisation, Leadway Health Limited, engaged its over 1,500 healthcare providers nationwide to harmonise strategies at a conference held on Friday, December 10, 2021.

The inaugural Provider Conference provided an opportunity for the organisation and its stakeholders to interact, engage, get feedback, discuss challenges, and proffer actionable solutions towards delivering on its mandate of superior healthcare solutions to customers.

Speaking at the one-of-a-kind conference, Dr Tokunbo Alli, Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Health, said, “At Leadway Health, we understand that the providers are critical in the value chain of serving our customers; hence the need for a platform to consciously engage our providers. The Providers Forum offers us the opportunity to re-emphasise the organisation’s vision, our position to deliver superior services differently and better in the healthcare maintenance industry in Nigeria.

“The theme of our inaugural Providers Conference, ‘A New Kind of Partnership, It’s About You!’ reflects our unwavering commitment to the healthcare providers and our customers. We believe as we receive feedback, understand the challenges and discuss the solutions, the support rendered goes a long way which in turn helps in serving our customers better”, Dr Alli added.

According to the country’s National Health Insurance Scheme, more than 190 million Nigerians are still paying out-of-pocket to access medical services, forcing individuals, businesses, and households to incur enormous and usually unplanned health expenditures. Leadway Health Limited, a subsidiary of Leadway Holdings and sister company to Leadway Assurancen associate company of Leadway Assurance, was launched as an innovative health maintenance solution to provide a new dimension to conventional health insurance. Its affordable, flexible, and technology-driven services are designed to address Nigerians’ health insurance needs.

The management of Leadway Health Limited stressed that their foray into the Nigerian HMO space would help bridge the gap in providing quality, accessible, and affordable health services to Nigerians. They insist that the organisation is confident that Nigeria can have a healthcare system that genuinely cares for the citizens’ health, financial wellbeing and more.