Lagos State Governor appoints Dr Fene Osakwe as Chairman of Cybersecurity Advisory Board

In its quest to advance scientific innovations in Lagos State, the Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, inaugurated the newly constituted Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) and Cybersecurity Advisory Board.

The event that took place at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House in Ikeja, was presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat. The Deputy Governor announced Dr FENE OSAKWE as the Board Chairman and charged the Board with the mandate to establish a robust protection ecosystem that will ultimately safeguard the quality of life for all its citizens, stating that the inauguration of the State’s Cybersecurity Advisory Board marks a significant step in its commitment to enhancing digital security and advancing the development agenda in the state.

“Given these escalating threats, it is imperative for Lagos to implement a comprehensive cybersecurity protection strategy. The growing use of digital tools offers both opportunities and real-world risks to our development. Today’s inauguration aligns with our goal of transforming Lagos into a smart, livable, and cyber-protected city,” said the Governor.

In his address, Chairman of the Board, Dr FENE OSAKWE assured the government of their commitments to the mandate of the council, to protect and promote cybersecurity, science and technology towards the development of the ecosystem of the state and its citizens.

“The Board is another example of private public participation as we would be working with the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science & Technology and other internal stakeholders. The Board members have a combined 140 years of cyber experience between them and have working experience cutting across 11 countries” said the Chairman, further emphasizing that the Board will work to ensure that SMART Lagos, is a cyber secure and resilient State.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake stated that the Sanwo-Olu administration has continued to enhance technology and digital solutions which will increase the quality of livelihood of its citizens.

Lagos State is the first state to undertake such initiative and approach to cyber security.