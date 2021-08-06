Kids to be Introduced to the World of Robotics at the AFF Summer Camp

The African Fintech Foundry (AFF) is an annual summer camp to improve the digital capabilities of young people, harness their creativity and start them on their journeys to innovation.

Africa Fintech Foundry is excited to announce another edition of the AFF summer camp. This year, AFF will introduce summer kids to the world of Robotics.

Kids will learn the basics of programming language, create robots to carry basic household activities.

Why Register?

● Give your kids a head starts on their journey into the world of tech

● One idea could light up the world and your kid originates the idea.

● Let’s help your kids express their ideas through robotics and engineering.

Requirement:

To register, visit https://africafintechfoundry.com pick a time slot, location and pay into the account details below

Africa Fintech Foundry

Access Bank

0776135214

25,000 naira only