Keynote Launch Pushes BlockDAG Presale, Nears $4M Mark Amid Ethereum Trends And Injective Price Surge

The crypto market is blowing up, with Bitcoin leading the charge. Ethereum is just a little behind, as current trends and developments suggest a massive upswing in ETH prices in 2024. Injective AI also stands poised for a significant price surge, especially following the debut of in EVM.

Against this optimistic backdrop, BlockDAG (BDAG) has emerged at the forefront of the presale market. As the project launches a viral keynote video, the presale is soaring having raised over $3.8 million in batch 2 presale. Keep reading for a closer look at these developments and discover which one of these coins holds the best investment potential in 2024.

Injective Price Surges Following inEVM Launch

Injective Protocol has launched the in EVM, marking the debut of the first Ethereum Virtual Machine rollup and ensuring full composability across Cosmos and Solana. This achievement is a step towards the protocol’s goal to construct a network of “Electro Chains,” enhancing its Layer-2 offerings and fostering better blockchain connectivity.

Currently, INJ is trading at $41.11, experiencing a 13% increase following the launch of Injective’s inEVM, signalling the sustained growth trend across various timeframes. The token has witnessed a remarkable surge of over 3832% since its launch, with gains of 14% in the last 30 days. This growth spurt propelled INJ’s price to its current all-time high of $46 on March 2nd.

Ethereum Trends to Keep an Eye on in 2024

Bitcoin has been in the spotlight because of its ETFs, but Ethereum is gearing up for significant changes that could shake things up. The Dencun update will make Ethereum cheaper this month, especially on layer 2 networks. Another big moment for Ethereum is around the corner, with the possibility of its ETFs getting the green light in May. It could make Ethereum a more attractive option for more risk-averse investors, as with Bitcoin ETFs, which have already seen nearly $9 billion coming in.

Other noteworthy Ethereum trends that could send ETH price to new heights this year include Ether’s deflationary supply, the restaking boom led by EigenLayer, and increasing DeFi activity on the Ethereum ecosystem.

BlockDAG Rocks the Presale Market

BlockDAG (BDAG), a newcomer to the crypto scene, is currently dominating investors’ attention in the presale market as it launches its keynote video. The presale has raised over $3.8 million in just weeks standing on the edge of 2nd batch presale.

The key highlight of BlockDAG’s network is its remarkable transaction confirmation speed of 10 blocks per second, which can soon be increased to 100 blocks. This is possible thanks to BlockDAG’s innovative hybrid consensus mechanism, which allows for parallel addition of blocks to its chain, significantly speeding up throughout.

However, BlockDAG doesn’t settle for just being a transaction ledger. It seeks to provide a platform where developers can build decentralised applications (Dapps), just like Injective and Ethereum. With BlockDAG’s lightning-fast transaction confirmation speed and uncompromisable security, building on BlockDAG can be particularly advantageous for DeFi platforms such as wallets and DEXes.

The project, currently at the second batch of the presale, focuses on a user-centric sustainable brand strategy, with a range of high-efficiency miners, and also a mobile mining app that makes mining go portable, without overspending phone battery. The keynote video explains how the brand will achieve its goal of raising $600 million until the end of the year, as experts find it totally achievable, according to the current pace of growth.

In response to the overwhelming early investor interest and the over $3.8 million raised quickly, BlockDAG has announced a $2 million mega giveaway shared by 50 lucky community members. To participate in the giveaway, follow BlockDAG’s social media channels, submit your wallet address, increase your chances by completing all quests, and bring friends for additional entries.

In Summary

BTC rally rages on, and ETH is close behind, with Ethereum trends suggesting that ETH prices are headed for unprecedented peaks. Meanwhile, the price of INJ is soaring, buoyed by the recent launch of inEVM. BlockDAG (BDAG) is stealing the spotlight in the presale market, having secured over $3.8 million so far.

