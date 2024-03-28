JUJU GAMES: Pioneering African Culture in Interactive Media

Juju Games, a trailblazing creative outfit specializing in games, comics, and animation, proudly announces its commitment to revolutionizing the gaming industry by infusing African culture into its captivating narratives. Founded in 2020 by CEO Tobe Ezeogu and his brother Ozo Ezeogu, alongside Victory Chukwuma, Chijoke Aaron, Akintunde Dominion, and Justice Eneje, Juju Games is dedicated to crafting immersive experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide.

Juju Games operates online, through its web page www.jujugames.net, ensuring accessibility around the globe.

At Juju Games, the focus is on creating interactive media, video games, and interactive software that not only entertain but also educate and celebrate African heritage. “Our mission is to amplify African culture through our creative endeavors, to push a new narrative” says Tobe Ezeogu.

Central to Juju Games’ ethos is its commitment to authenticity and innovation. “We aim to bring the richness of African art, myths, and legends to the forefront of the gaming world, exploring dimensions the world have seennor heard of before.”

remarks Ozo Ezeogu, the team’s Principal concept artist . “Our products are fueled by 100% creative energy, ensuring that each experience we deliver is uniquely compelling and pulls you to a world, never before seen.”

One of Juju Games’ flagship projects, “Vodou,” exemplifies this dedication to storytelling. Loosely based on the legendary lawman Bass Reeves, “Vodou” is a space opera infused with Afro-futuristic elements and western themes, promising to captivate audiences with its dynamic narrative.

In addition to “Vodou,” Juju Games boasts an impressive lineup of intellectual properties, including “Sky Eater” created by Ozo Ezeogu and “Kanjin” another game in the works, each offering a distinct and immersive experience rooted in African culture and mythology.

“We envision Juju Games as a catalyst for change within the gaming industry not just in Africa but the world” adds Tobe Ezeogu. “By embracing our cultural heritage and collaborating with leading studios in Nigeria, we aim to redefine the gaming landscape and inspire future generations of creators.”

With a team of 13 talented individuals and a fully remote working culture, Juju Games continues to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment while championing African representation in the global market.

