Jubaili Bros Earns Top Recognition as First Electric Power Self-Service OEM for Perkins Engines

LAGOS, NIGERIA – July 9, 2024 – Jubaili Bros. Nigeria Ltd. has been awarded the prestigious “Perkins Self-Service OEM Workshop Standard” by Perkins, the 90-year-old leading global manufacturer of industrial engines. This recognition signifies Jubaili Bros. Nigeria’s exceptional commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the power generation sector.

Jubaili Bros. Nigeria is the world’s first and only Electric Power Self-Service OEM (SSOEM) for Perkins engines, showcasing our unmatched expertise in integrating Perkins engines into power generation equipment. Ensuring only the highest performance and reliability for our customers.

Speaking on the award, Mr. George Kai, Marketing Manager of Jubaili Bros. Nigeria, said: “This award affirms our dedication to excellence in the competitive power generation industry and reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to our customers.”

Jubaili Bros. Nigeria Ltd is currently offering a special promo on Perkins 15KVA soundproof single-phase generators. Visit https://bit.ly/4cV1C7g to learn more and take advantage of this limited-time offer.