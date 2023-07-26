Jomav Homes declared corruption free, gets Transparency Africa award in Nigeria’s real estate sector

Jomav Homes and Properties, a Nigerian real estate and property company has been declared corruption free and awarded for promoting transparency while dealing with customers by Transparency Africa.

Transparency Africa, a non-partisan organization focused on promoting transparency in Africa conferred this honour on the real estate firm on July 12, 2023.

Executive Secretary, Transparency Africa, Amb. Afi Kunto, noted that the award was designed to promote a corrupt free Africa and honor credible individuals either in the public or private sector. Kunto went onto award Jomav Homes a ‘corruption free certificate.’

“Africa is presently faced with the challenge of corruption; the objective of the honours is to promote a corrupt free Africa and honouring credible individuals who have been transparent in their dealings either in public or private sector. We have found your organisayion credible and transparent enough in your dealins in the real estate sector in Nigeria,” the Executive Secretary said during the award ceremony.

Reacting to the honour, Regional Manager, Jomav Homes, Elizabeth Adeoye said,”Jomav Homes as an organization is one of the leading real estate company in Nigeria with various estates in Akure, Ondo & Ado Ekiti. Our vision as an organization is to value Relationship and Community Impact over transaction and we have put that to play in all our operations ensuring all our subscribers enjoy first hand customer experience.”

“We have made it easy for everyone to become a landlord without breaking the bank with as low as 1K daily; you are on your way to becoming a landlord,” She added.

Lead, Brand & Corporate Communications of Jomav Homes, Adekola Matthew said, “Jomav Homes is not just another real estate company; we are in business to create value and give our customers an exceptional housing experience.

“We have over 7000 subscribers across all our estates in Akure, Ondo & Ado- Ekiti and we are launching our new product in Abuja; Paradise City.We will keep holding on to this mandate, building estates that foster community living, enrich lifestyles and create exceptional living experience for our residents and investors alike,” he stated.

Transparency Africa

Transparency Africa is a global initiative to totally curb the menace of corruption and promote transparency in Africa across board, both in public and private sectors. It is a non-partisan organization working with public sector, private sector, civil societies/organizations and the media to promoting transparency in Africa which in return will bring development to our dear continent-Africa.

Jomav Homes

Jomav Homes is a real estate development company. The firm is on a mission to establish itself as a leading brand in the real estate sector. We make land ownership easy for everyone; starting with as low as N1K Daily.