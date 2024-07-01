Jeroid Platforms Crypto Innovation at the Africa Technology Expo 2024

The Lagos Convention Centre served as the venue for the esteemed annual Africa Technology Expo 2024. The event brought together a notable assembly of technology enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators from across the continent. In this year’s instalment, Jeroid Ltd, a prominent company in the cryptocurrency exchange sector with nearly a decade of operations and new partners of the Expo, recently had the honour of participating in and exhibiting.

Jeremiah Mayowa, the Chief Executive Officer, commended the event’s success, emphasising the positive feedback received and the emerging opportunities for growth and collaboration across the board. He affirmed Jeroid’s commitment to driving crypto adoption in Africa’s crypto capital and fostering an ecosystem of innovation and culture centred around crypto and finance.

When the moment came to showcase innovations, Jeroid’s booth made a substantial impact by presenting live demonstrations of its cutting-edge Version 2 application, which includes the Personalized Wallet and Utility Bills payment solutions. Attendees were particularly impressed by the Jeroid Corporate Business Solution, a platform tailored to provide exceptional crypto support services for businesses. This solution aims to revolutionise how businesses interact with cryptocurrencies, offering alternative payment methods for goods and dedicated support tailored to each business’s needs.

The Jeroid team engaged in meaningful interactions with a diverse array of individuals, including technology executives, key industry stakeholders, and tech/crypto enthusiasts.