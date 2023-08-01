Introducing the Peppa App for social and secure e-commerce shopping in Nigeria

Peppa is proud to announce the launch of its newest mobile application, the Peppa App. This was developed with users in mind to become a significant game-changer in the e-commerce space of Nigeria. The Peppa App offers a unique blend of features and functionality, making it the best among its competitors.

Peppa App is designed for buyers and sellers to enable seamless trade on the platform. This includes an online storefront for sellers to create an outlook for their products and the Peppa Hub for buyers to purchase their preferred products from the range of sellers on the platform. In addition, an escrow payment system is integrated into the mobile app to foster the security and safety of payments on the Peppa App.

It is easy to use the Peppa App, which has a user-friendly interface and sleek design that makes it outstanding. The app is built on the latest technology suite and can be used on Android and iOS devices.

Peppa App is unique in its modifications. It provides easy navigation to make a quick sign-up, create an online storefront for sellers with simple steps, and buy products of different categories in less than three minutes. Every transaction on the app is safe and secure with a perfect score. This, in turn, reinforces the commitment of sellers towards a quality sale and delivery of products while promoting buyer protection. This makes Peppa App the best solution for buyers and sellers.

“We are avidly passionate about the ease and security of e-commerce shopping in Nigeria, which brings us great excitement to launch the Peppa App finally,” said Banky Alao, CEO of Peppa.

“Our team has enthusiastically poured their hearts into this innovative project, and we are optimistic about its potential to change the culture of people about buying and selling with a secure payment framework on e-commerce. We are delighted to offer the Peppa App for users to experience it themselves.”

Peppa App is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple Store for Android and iOS devices, respectively.

About Peppa

Peppa is a peer-to-peer (P2P) social commerce platform where buyers can purchase their preferred products, and unique sellers put their products for sale to teeming customers. The platform also provides an escrow feature to ensure the safety of transactions between buyers and sellers. Hence making Peppa the best option for e-commerce shopping in Nigeria.

This platform has a full suite for micro, small, and medium.-scale enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, with the certainty and confidence of buyers getting their preferred products at affordable prices.