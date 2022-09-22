Infinix wins innovative smart phone of the year for the second year in a row

Infinix Nigeria has once again cemented its dominance as the biggest smartphone brand in Africa, winning the innovative smartphone brand of the year at the Marketing Edge Awards for the second year in a row. This is the 3rd time and second year in a row Infinix has received this award after having won in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Infinix was awarded this prestigious award by Marketing Edge ﹘ a leading, credible media platform that keeps up-to-date with developments on brands, marketing and advertising in Nigeria and around the world.

Infinix has continued to show its innovative prowess by producing cutting-edge technologies, stylish designs that allow its users to experience and live intelligent and creative lifestyles. This has enabled Infinix to become the choice smartphone brand among users especially the youths as it showcases their very active and vibrant lifestyles.

Infinix is definitely living up to its core essence being ‘The Future is Now’ by constantly setting new trends with their sleek and fashionable designs and bringing innovations to help their consumers live a smart life.

With the recent launch of the Note 12 VIP devices which offer well rounded, innovative performances such as 120W Hyper Charge design which enables the phone to charge to a 100% in as little as 12 minutes, 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP Cinematic Triple Camera and so much more, innovation remains the brand’s watchword.

From left to right: Tobi Adonno, Digital Marketing Manager, Yemisi Ode, IMC Manager; Kevin Olumese, Marketing Communications & PR Manager; Opeyemi Adewunmi, Retail & Marketing Manager

It goes without saying that innovation is at the core of the Infinix Smart devices, little wonder the ninth edition of the Marketing Edge Annual Awards of Excellence for heroes in Nigeria’s Integrated Marketing Communications Industry which held on Friday the 16th of September 2022 awarded Infinix once again the innovative smartphone brand of the year.

You can check out Infinix on Facebook and Instagram @Infinixnigeria or www.Infinixmobility.com/ng for more of their activities and winning stories!