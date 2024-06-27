ILÉ IYÁN Nigeria awards scholarships to students at the University of Lagos

ILÉ IYÁN, the renowned Nigerian restaurant known for its celebration and promotion of the Nigerian African culture through serving authentic Nigerian cuisine, proudly announces its collaboration with Madam Tinubu Hall, University of Lagos to host a cooking competition aimed at promoting culinary excellence and supporting higher education among Nigerian youth.

The Event took place at the University of Lagos on Wednesday the 26th June, 2024. The cooking competition showcased the culinary talents of students from the University of Lagos. The Participants competed preparing traditional Nigerian dishes, judged by a panel of esteemed chefs and culinary experts.

In an innovative move to foster education and reward talent, ILÉ IYÁN Nigeria awarded scholarships to the outstanding participants; Winner Ms. Kenneth Mary Anuoluwapo who won Academic Scholarship plus cash prize, 1st runner up Ezeanowi Maryjane won Academic Scholarship and 2nd runner up Nwachukwu Kamsi Adaobi won cash prize. These scholarships underscore ILÉ IYÁN’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of culinary leaders and supporting educational opportunities in Nigeria. This will enable the participants /winners to pursue their academic ambitions at the University of Lagos.

“This competition is not just about cooking; it’s about recognizing and nurturing talent,” “We believe in the potential of the Nigerian youth and we are excited to support their educational journey through this initiative.” This is also where I started my journey as a Restauranteur and Entrepreneur 15 years ago said the Founder/CEO of ILÉ IYÁN Nigeria, Mr Sanni Sheriff who’s also an Alumnus of The University of Lagos. The Award was presented by the ILÉ IYÁN Team led by Mr Sanni Afeez also in attendance Ms Paulina Legba.

ILÉ IYÁN invites the public to join in celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Nigeria and the academic achievements of its youth at this prestigious event. The competition was a vibrant display of creativity and skill, showcasing the diverse flavors and traditions that define Nigerian cuisine.

About ILÉ IYÁN

ILÉ IYÁN also known as “Home of Pounded Yam “ is a Nigerian African Restaurant that offers original Nigerian African dishes made using traditional cooking techniques to produce dishes with original African flavors. The brand is positioned as the pride of Nigeria as we promote the tourism and beautiful culture in Nigeria through our cuisine.

ILÉ IYÁN immerses patrons in a sensory journey that through Nigeria’s diverse traditions. The restaurant’s interior, adorned with authentic artifacts and traditional motifs, creates an ambiance that transports diners to different regions of the country. The staff, dressed in traditional attire, adds an extra layer of authenticity to the experience.

Culinary offerings at ILÉ IYÁN showcase the country’s diverse culinary heritage, featuring a carefully curated menu that highlights delicacies from various ethnic groups. From our flavourful soups to the succulent pounded yam to village rice, each dish is a culinary masterpiece, meticulously prepared to capture the essence of Nigerian flavors.

