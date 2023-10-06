ILÉ IYÁN is a thriving Lagos restaurant attracting tourists

Sanni Sheriff , Executive chef and owner of a fast growing Nigerian African Restaurant recognized globally restaurant known as ILÉ IYÁN – meaning “Home of Pounded Yam”.

ILÉ IYÁN is a casual dining Restaurant that sells fresh pounded yam and delicious soups based in Lekki, Lagos – Nigeria. This brand has won the hearts of so many elites Nigerians home and abroad as it connects Nigerians back to their cultural heritage.

Chef Sanni was born and bred in Lagos. Right from young age, Sanni had a flare for the kitchen. His mother is a very great cook through which he was officially introduced to multiple African delicacies.

Sanni Sheriff studied System Engineering at The University of Lagos (UNILAG) however, his passion for cooking was undeniable. This passion led him to train further at one of the biggest culinary schools in West Africa (Culinary Academy, Lagos) and his brand is built on attracting Nigerians by appealing to their passions for new and creative cooking.

ILÉ IYÁN also known as Home of Pounded Yam is a Nigerian African Restaurant that offers original African dishes made using traditional cooking techniques to produce dishes with original African flavours.

When he was asked about his vision for his brand. In his words ” I envision ILÉ IYÁN to be the biggest African restaurant brand selling the original Nigerian African culture to the world, leveraging on the high demand for Nigerian dishes especially pounded yam, maintaining its quality taste and cultural values

We will also ensure we keep up our standards in terms of branding, quality food and excellent customer service which are our core values.

ILÉ IYÁN has become a Tourist attraction as In the past few months we have had amazing customers who travelled from countries like Canada, United Kingdom, United States, Japan, China etc to visit us.

We look forward to partnering with Financial Institutions to sell franchises. This will position Nigerian dishes on the global map and create job opportunities for the Nigerian youth home and abroad.