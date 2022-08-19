How slow internet speeds can affect your business?

There is no doubt about it, we all have slow internet. Living in a technology-driven world and having to deal with slow internet speeds is very annoying. Not only can slow internet make you impatient but it can also hurt your business. Having a fast internet connection is a top priority for businesses in 2022 because it is an important factor that contributes to the growth of the business.

Businesses that have slow internet connections face many problems, especially when dealing with customers, as a result of which their reputation is affected. We will be having a look at some of the ways in which slow internet speeds can affect your business:

Customers Go With Other Businesses

When customers enter through the door of your office then they expect to get a fast and free WiFi network. In 2022, it has become a standard around the world that if you don’t provide fast and free internet to your customers then they would feel the difference and prefer to do business with any competitor of yours.

Today’s customers are tech-savvy individuals who may not take other things seriously but they will notice slow internet speeds instantly. Something as simple as internet speeds can result in customers being unhappy and doing business with any other business.

Productivity Is Hampered

The productivity of your office personnel is also affected by slow internet speeds. Most of the work nowadays is done over the internet on various cloud apps like Office 365, G Suite, etc. These cloud apps work on the internet and if your office does not have a fast enough internet connection then it will slow down the productivity of the whole office.

With slow internet speeds, a simple request to process a document would take a lot of time which will ultimately hamper the growth of your business. A simple request that would take a few seconds on a fast internet connection, would take minutes on a slow internet connection, decreasing the productivity of every individual in the workplace.

Delayed Customer Support Service

A slow internet connection can also hurt your customer support service. Whether you are trying to register the complaints and queries of your customers or resolve an issue, a slow internet connection can ruin everything. Most customers now prefer to use the internet to register their complaints and get a solution to their problems. However, if your internet connection is not fast enough then you won’t be able to provide them with good customer support, as a result of which you will be having a lot of unhappy and dissatisfied customers.

A Large Working Team Means Slower Speeds For Everyone

If you have a large team in your office then you will require a very fast internet connection, a slow internet connection would not do the job. If you have a team of 15 people working at a time in your office and your connection bandwidth is 50 Mbps then such an internet connection is not fast enough. You might think that 50 Mbps is more than enough but this bandwidth is distributed among all the people who are using the internet at once, resulting in a slow internet connection. Most WiFi routers cannot even support such a high number of devices connected at once. You can check the number of connected devices through 192.168.0.1.

A slow internet connection in the office would prevent all the individuals from performing their jobs. And if we enable the guest WiFi connection then suddenly, your so-called “fast internet connection” isn’t even able to open a webpage correctly. You can check the speed of your internet connection by the default gateway address of your WiFi router, 192.168.1.1. For an office with more than 15 people working simultaneously, anything less than 150 Mbps isn’t considered fast.

Slow Payment Processing

A slow internet connection can also disrupt your payment processing. A slow internet connection processes payments very slowly which gives a very bad impression. You must be well aware of the fact that customers don’t want to wait to pay for something that they have decided to purchase. A fast internet connection can process payments in as little as 3 seconds whereas a slow internet connection does the same processing in 25-30 seconds, hurting the customer experience.

Video Conferences Lag

If you have clients from around the world, which is a common thing nowadays, then you will have to do video conferences with them every now and then. Although video conference is not a substitute for a face-to-face meeting, it is a great alternative and it allows you to hear and see the other person in real-time. A slow internet connection would result in video conference lag, audio stutters, and video freezes, which will put a negative impression on your clients.