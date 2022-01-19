How Iroham is making waves in Nigeria’s energy space

Faith Iroham FCPAN, FIOGR is the founder and managing director/CEO of Gove Energy. Gove Energy is an indigenous Oil and Gas Exploration and Development service company with proficiency in Geophysical and Geological studies, Well Engineering and Drilling Services, Environmental/Oil Sullage Management as well as provide guide for field development planning.

Faith by profession is a corporate administrator driving Business development, Corporate Laws and Regulations, Human Resources Management, Business Policy Formulation, Ethics and Compliance Procedures, Organization Operations, Systems and Process across the energy value chain. Faith’s expertise in these areas is highly evident in her trajectory of progressively attaining key positions.

Faith with over decades of experience in the Oil and Gas industry started her career as a Personal Assistant to the Director Head Corporate Service in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), where she fully developed her career mastery in Corporate Services and Administration.

Over the years she worked as a Business Development Executive/Government Relations for diverse indigenous Oil and Gas Service companies in Nigeria, Faith led the business Development Team of Joola Overseas Limited, Harrisburg International and Tedo group. Faith as a Business Development consultant has developed over (30) indigenous Oil and Gas service companies in Nigeria.

Gove Energy team invoked and interpreted the Pre: Bima prospect ranking of Chad Basin and also provided field-wide seismic data interpretation, prospect generation and opportunity queue generation to NewCross Petroleum, Seplat Energy and Platform Energy Egbaoma field OML 38.

She also led Joola Overseas Limited on IT Support services: Digitization of historical documents Sorting, Scanning and Electronic Archiving in the Group General Managers (GGM’S) Office National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NNPC- NAPIMS) 2018/2019

Faith with her expertise in 2017 led her team (JOOLA) on Facility Management Maintenance Services: Filling Station revamping/Take over (Ardova Plc.)

Faith obtained her first degree in Public Administration from the university of Lagos Nigeria and masters in Human resources Management from Charisma University Turks & Caicos Island, UK.

She is Fellow in the Institute of Corporate and Public Administrators of Nigeria (FCPAN). Fellow in the Institute Of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies (FIOGR). Corporate Member of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (MNAPE). Corporate Member of the Strategic Women and Youth Institute (SWYI), Associate Member Energy Institute (EI) and She is also in corporate partnership with the Women in Energy Network (WIEN) with over 22 slots for her female staff.

Faith’s ingenuity and creativity has met the complex challenges of business development strategy in the Oil and Gas sector. With continuous progress, she will take on the future.

Values

People| Discipline | Excellent Relationship| Integrity | Persistency |Trust |Team Spirit| Innovations

| Resiliency |Partnerships| Protecting Environment.