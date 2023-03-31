How DStv constantly improves its users’ viewing experience

Over the years, the broadcasting industry has undergone tremendous changes in response to advancements in technology and changing consumer preferences. One of the companies at the forefront of this revolution is DStv, the popular satellite television service provider in Africa. DStv has consistently improved its users’ viewing experience by introducing innovative features, upgrading its hardware and software, and investing in original programming. This article explores some of the ways in which DStv has enhanced its customers’ viewing experience.

Introducing New Features

One of the ways in which DStv has improved its user’s viewing experience is by introducing new features. One of these is the Catch Up service which allows users to access content that they may have missed on live television. This feature has been a game-changer for viewers who do not want to miss out on their favourite shows or events. DStv has also introduced HD channels, which provide viewers with high-quality picture and sound.

In 2014, DStv launched an internet-based Video on Demand (VoD) platform which allows subscribers to access content on their smartphones, tablets, and laptops using the DStv app. The service offers viewers the flexibility to watch their favourite shows and movies anytime, anywhere, and on any device. This has made it easier for viewers to stay up to date with their favourite programs and watch content on the go.

Upgrading Hardware and Software

DStv has also upgraded its hardware and software to improve the user’s viewing experience. For example, the company introduced new decoders with improved features such as the ability to pause live TV, record shows, and access on-demand content. The new decoders also have more storage space, which means viewers can record more content and store it for longer. Additionally, DStv upgrades its software to improve the user interface and make it easier for viewers to navigate through channels and menus. The new software also includes features such as parental control and language settings, which allow viewers to customise their viewing experience.

Investing in Original Programming

DStv has also invested in producing original programming, which has been a significant contributor to the improvement of the user’s viewing experience. Some of its original content includes drama series, reality shows, documentaries, and sports programs. By producing original content, DStv has been able to offer viewers exclusive access to content that they cannot find anywhere else.

For example, the popular reality show, Big Brother Titans and Big Brother Nigeria, has been a huge hit among viewers across the continent. Both shows have become a cultural phenomenon and have contributed to the growth of the reality TV genre in Africa. DStv also produced award-winning dramas such as Tinsel, which has been running for over a decade, making it Africa’s longest TV series.

Customer Reward Offer

DStv has also proven to prioritise the entertainment interest of its users among other things through the StepUp customer reward offer. The DStv Step Up offer is an annual promo that rewards subscribers with an opportunity to upgrade their package and enjoy even more channels at an affordable price.

Simply put, DStv allows subscribers to upgrade their package to a higher tier and get boosted to an even higher package within 48 hours of subscription. This means that subscribers can enjoy more channels and features that come with a higher package without paying the full price. The Step Up campaign is designed to give subscribers a taste of what they could enjoy if they upgraded their package permanently.

By and large, DStv has been at the forefront of improving the user’s viewing experience in Africa. Its commitment to innovation and quality programming has made it the go-to source for premium television content in Africa.