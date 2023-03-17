How Dr. Stephanie Oarhe is restoring families and impacting lives through relationship education and counseling

Dr. Stephanie Chizoba Oarhe is a highly respected relationship management expert, counselor, and mentor who has made significant contributions to the field of family counseling. With over two decades of experience in the field, Dr. Stephanie has dedicated her life to helping reduce the rate of divorce and restoring dysfunctional families in Nigeria and many other nations of the world.

Dr. Stephanie’s expertise and contributions to the field of counseling have not gone unnoticed. She is a presidential member of the American Association of Christian Counselors, a highly respected organization that promotes the development of professional Christian counselors worldwide. As a member of this organization, Dr. Stephanie has been recognized for her exceptional contributions to the field of counseling and her commitment to promoting healthy relationships and families.

Dr. Stephanie is also the convener of the “True Love Relationship Conference,” an annual event that brings together couples, young adults, and families to learn and share experiences on building and maintaining successful relationships. Through this conference, Dr. Stephanie has been able to impact many lives and has provided a platform for individuals to learn from experts in the field of relationship management.

In addition to her counseling and mentoring work, Dr. Stephanie also serves as the co-senior pastor of Hilltop International Christian Centre, one of the fastest-growing churches in Nigeria.

Known affectionately as “The Love Dr” by many, Dr. Stephanie was recently appointed as a family counselor to the Rivers State Family Court by Justice Eberechi, the wife of Gov Wike, in January 2023.

Dr. Stephanie is also the founder of the Heart2Heart Foundation. This foundation is focused on building successful families by educating married couples, counseling young adults, and holding enlightenment/awareness campaigns to help individuals become the best version of themselves and, by extension, fulfill their purpose in life. Through the Heart2Heart Foundation, Dr. Stephanie has been able to provide counseling and support to many families and individuals in need.

Let’s take a look at her recent impact projects – True Love Relationship Conference 2023

True Love Relationship Conference with Dr. Stephanie has been described by many as the most impactful relationship Conference in Nigeria. The 2023 edition with the theme Love, Heartbreak & Scars was the answer to many relationship problems according to one of the attendees, David Ekwugha. In David Ekwugha’s word, “those yet to attend TLRC are missing out big time. Whatever the issue you might have faced or are facing, there’s enough wisdom to deal with it, but you have the duty to take the first step of availing yourself first.

Heart2Heart deals with real-life situations with real solutions based on God’s word – that’s why it has the slogan “real people, real experiences.”

True Love Relationship Conference 2023 Highlights

Day One & Two

On the first and second day of the event, Dr. Stephanie and Chris Oarhe, the hosts, were joined by guest speakers Pastors Kingsley and Mildred Okonkwo. They covered a variety of important topics, including how to cope with the loss of a loved one, how to choose the right partner, understanding the unique differences between men and women, the role of perception in marriage, the power of the mind, healing from trauma such as rape, infidelity, and abuse, and the crucial importance of seeking counseling early on.

Heart2Heart Foundation’s Teens Club On Day three ( Morning )

The Heart2Heart Foundation’s Teens Club event was a resounding success, with over 20 schools and more than 400 students in attendance. As an organization focused on mentoring and guiding young teenagers, the foundation is committed to developing future leaders and empowering them with the skills and mindset needed for success.

During the TLRC’23 Teens Club event, the Heart2Heart Foundation addressed a range of important topics, including peer pressure, sexuality, the importance of values, setting boundaries, intentional association, and mindset. The event provided a safe and supportive environment for teenagers to explore these topics and gain valuable insights into how to navigate the challenges of growing up.

In partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), specifically the Drug Demand Reduction Unit of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) in Rivers State, the Heart2Heart Foundation also educated the teenagers about the dangers of drug usage and harmful substances, as well as the importance of rehabilitation. This information was critical to helping the teenagers make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

The teenagers had the opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance and support from the speakers and organizers. The Heart2Heart Foundation was dedicated to providing a supportive and positive environment for these young people, and the success of the event is a testament to their commitment to creating a better future for all.

Day Three – Grand Finale

On the third and final day of the event, hosts Chris and Stephanie Oarhe continued their discussion of the theme of love, heartbreaks, and scars. The conversation was engaging and insightful, providing attendees with valuable tools and strategies for healing from past hurts and moving forward in a positive and healthy way.

Raffle Draw and Prizes

The event concluded with a free raffle draw, in which household items were gifted to families in attendance. This was a heartwarming moment, and a tangible way for the organizers to give back to the community.

Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to receive healing from soul wounds, soul ties, heartbreaks, and trauma. The speakers and organizers were dedicated to providing support and guidance to those in need, and the atmosphere was one of warmth and positivity.

Prayers were released into homes, families, marriages, and relationships, providing attendees with a sense of hope and renewal. Overall, the grand finale of the event was a fitting conclusion to a powerful and transformative experience and a testament to the commitment of the organizers and speakers to creating positive change in the lives of others.

Throughout the event, the speakers provided valuable insights and advice, and the audience had the opportunity to pose their own pressing questions to the experts. The speakers were dedicated to providing support and guidance for anyone struggling with these difficult and complex issues, and emphasized the importance of seeking counseling early on in the process of healing. Overall, the event was a valuable resource for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of themselves and their relationships, and to move forward positively and healthily.

True Love Relationship Conference With Chris & Stephanie Oarhe Live In London

The London Edition of True Love Relationship Conference with Chris & Stephanie Oarhe with the theme “Sound Mind” was on Saturday, 4th March to Sunday 5th March 2023 at Old Street Gallery, 62 Paul Street, London EC2A4NA. This also came with FREE lunch and music ministration by Iphy.