Honoris United Universities Welcomes Nile University of Nigeria to its Pan-African Network

Abuja, 2nd July 2020 – Honoris United Universities, Africa’s first and largest pan-African network of private higher education institutions, today announced its expansion into West Africa by welcoming Nile University of Nigeria, known for its strong academic credentials and best-in-class faculties, into the network.

Established in 2009, Nile University of Nigeria is a fully accredited university that offers a broad range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the Arts and Social Sciences, Engineering, Law, Management Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences, and Medical & Health Sciences. Committed to the best development experiences for its students, the university’s campus located in Abuja provides modern learning environments and high-quality facilities, including outstanding sports amenities as well as secure hostel accommodation.

With the largest population and economy in Africa, Nigeria is poised to lead a new generation of African leaders and professionals. As high-quality education in public and private institutions increases in demand, Honoris is partnering with Nile University of Nigeria to support access, quality, and outcomes while extending its world-class African human talent mandates.

With Honoris United Universities, Nile University of Nigeria students will have access to diverse experiences across the entire network, including 21st century physical and digital learning environments using state-of-the-art professional technologies. Additionally, they will benefit from Honoris’ regional and international network of partners, providing opportunities for student and faculty exchanges and research programs. These experiences will support the growth of highly competitive graduates as well as contribute to the development efforts of Nigerian communities throughout the country.

As Honoris United Universities marks its third anniversary, the addition of Nile University of Nigeria to the network is a major milestone in its pan-African expansion. With a footprint that extends from Casablanca to Cape Town, and from Abuja to Tunis, the Honoris network now consists of 11 institutions in 10 countries and 32 cities, amassing significant expertise in contact, distance and online education. Its institutions are well established authorities within the disciplines of Medical & Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Creative Arts & Design, Media, Political Science and Education.

Commenting, CEO of Honoris United Universities, Luis Lopez, said, “As we welcome Nile University of Nigeria to the Honoris family of higher education institutions, we are undertaking an important step forward in our pan-African goal of widening access to quality higher education for young people in the continent. In light of Nigeria’s strategic importance to the development of Africa, we are pleased to be making this investment in the educational system of the country. Moreover, the high standards and the accomplishments of Nile University of Nigeria add significant collaborative intelligence and pedagogical capabilities to our network. I look forward to the contributions Honoris United Universities and Nile University of Nigeria will bring to our communities throughout Nigeria.”

Read also: Nile University of Nigeria Helping Students Achieve their Full Potential with State-of-the-art Academic and Sports Facilities

Of note, Nile University of Nigeria’s medical school further strengthens the network’s health sciences vertical and complements the Honoris Medical Simulation Centre in Tunis, which trains more than 3,500 students and upskills health professionals within the wider medical community. Together, these programs highlight Honoris’ focus on professions and skills relevant to the students and to the communities they will impact.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to educating the next generation of African leaders and professionals able to impact regionally in a globalized world. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility and mobile mind-sets and skills are at the heart of Honoris’ vision of higher education. Honoris United Universities joins the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African Human capital that is competitive in today’s fast-paced, demanding and increasingly digitized labour and start-up markets.

Honoris United Universities gathers a community of 45,000 students on 60 campuses, learning centres and via on-line, in 10 countries and 32 cities. The network counts 11 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance and online institutions. Students have an opportunity to experience exclusive partnerships and exchange programs in more than 60 universities across Europe and the United States. Over 280 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Creative Arts and Design, Media, Political Science and Education.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.honoris.net

About Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university that offers undergraduate and postgraduate students a wide portfolio of programs across six faculties – Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Management Sciences, Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences and Faculty of Law.

Nile University of Nigeria was founded in 2009 to provide the country’s fast-growing number of secondary school leavers with a high-quality university education. It is well-known for its academic credentials and best-in-class faculties offering 26 undergraduate programs and 36 postgraduate programs to over 3,500 students. Its 113-hectare campus, based in Abuja, offers state-of-the art learning spaces, outstanding sports facilities (including basketball, tennis, football, volleyball and table tennis) as well as quality, secure hostels, all in a peaceful and safe environment.

Nile University of Nigeria degrees are accredited by Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) and professional authorities such as ICAN, COREN, Council of Legal Education and Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Since inception, Nile University of Nigeria has worked to provide students with the skills and competencies they need to face the challenges of a globalized and digital world. The University has signed MoUs with 25 international universities in Africa, Asia, Europe, United Kingdom and the United States and is a Member of the Association of African Universities and West African Universities. 1,700 alumni demonstrate the high quality of the institution and its academic excellence and discipline.

https://www.nileuniversity.edu.ng/

Media Relations

Marjorie@djembeconsultants.com (French)

Nanayaa@djembeconsultants.com (English)