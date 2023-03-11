Hall 7 at 10: A decade of redefining luxury and comfort in Nigeria’s real estate sector

What do luxury and comfort mean to you?

These two concepts are believed to exist on different sides of the real estate design spectrum. While most of us can agree on functionality, a lot of people seem to be at odds over what style should mean when it comes to luxury or comfort. We believe it’s important to share our perspective, since we excel at delivering both luxury and comfort. However, we know that luxury and comfort are subjective and can vary from person to person. In other words, what is luxury for one might not be so for the other and what is comfort for one might not be the same for another. Now that’s out of the way, let’s dive in.

Luxury

What makes luxury, luxury?

First on the pole would be the location. More than a choice zip code, real estate experts say that HNIs (High Net worth Individuals) are willing to invest premium in emerging locations if they accommodate their lifestyle and come with the requisite amenities.

Another would be the aesthetics and finishing. Luxury housing means more than a beautiful home. It’s the construction materials, the exotic finishing: the plaster, marble flooring, high-grade appliances and it goes on. They all come together to become an edifice of real estate opulence.

Luxury is also found in the house’s unique comforts, say an in-house cinema, a gazebo, a game room. Finally, luxury can be expressed in the privacy/seclusion of the neighborhood.

Whew! Seems like a lot doesn’t it?

Let’s talk about Comfort.

What makes a home a comfortable one?

Comfort is not necessarily related to the size, location, or finishing of a home. However comfortable housing is very much a part of intentional living, and does not even always mean averagely affordable housing. With the right design techniques, space management and ingenuity, a house is elevated from average to super.

But comfort like luxury is relative, and if a house is to become a home for you, both of them must meet where it appeals to you the most. Your home is your place of comfort and rest. And if a home doesn’t provide comfort, then owning it might not be fulfilling.

At Hall 7, from ideation phase to handover, we have you right at the center. This is evident from the strategic positioning of our properties, the innovative house designs, the facilities present and even the layout. We prioritize our investors’ comfort and also provide premium luxury furnishings.

Property Focus: Cubiq Residence

Location: Guzape, Abuja

If you are looking for a neighbourhood that combines serenity and grandeur so elegantly, then the Cubiq Residence is for you.

With an exclusive 18 units of detached duplexes, these homes speak subtly of high-class and lavish ROIs. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious starter home or a spacious property for a large family, the Cubiq has it all.

Homes in the Cubiq Residence boast five large bedrooms (all en-suite), an expansive living area, a private living room, and a large chef’s kitchen. They also have a three-car garage, two-room service quarters and sizable landscaping area for your custom home features and these homes as well pride in enthralling aesthetics you won’t find anywhere else.

In commemoration of our decade-long anniversary, we are giving you an unparalleled opportunity of owning your own Cubiq Duplex.

With only 8 Units available for this offering, and starting at a PROMO PRICE OF N229.9 MILLION, wouldn’t you rather take advantage of this opportunity now?

Our Investment Advisors are primed and ready to take you on a tour. Schedule a site visit by sending a message to 0809-444-8555.