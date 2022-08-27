GVIP sets to hold its first exhibition to empower young professionals and entrepreneurs

Gracefield Vision Inspired People (GVIP) is pleased to present the first edition of its Young Visionaries Exhibition, powered by Gracefield Island; a new smart, sustainable city in the heart of Lekki Central.

The Young Visionaries Exhibition is designed to provide a platform for individuals, startups, and existing businesses to display their skills, services, projects, or products.

By fostering growth and promoting enterprise opportunities, Gracefield Vision Inspired People (GVIP) aims to empower young professionals and entrepreneurs, directly or indirectly.

This event will include a panel discussion on “Integrating Young Talents in City Planning,” as well as a pitch session in which participants can present their business or service to the audience.

Guests will be treated to an exclusive preview of exhibitions by young talented individuals while learning interesting facts and insider tips.

The focus of this event is to create a platform that allows for interaction between business leaders, industry experts and young professionals. It is also aimed at integrating young talents into the development of a sustainable city, exploring creativity, networking and exhibiting originality.

Bringing people with diverse experience, interests and skillsets together to form an ecosystem of a young, ambitious group with a desire to positively impact society is at the core of this event. Having a group of young, innovative and talented minds together, in a community that promotes cooperation, interaction, continuous learning, and growth.

To attend: register at gracefieldisland.com/gvip

(Register as an exhibitor if you have a business or project you wish to exhibit, or register as guest to simply attend)

For more information:

Email: gvip@gracefieldisland.com

Website: gracefieldisland.com/gvip

Mobile No: +234 908 798 8767