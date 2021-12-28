Greenlight Planet Listed Among the Top 5 Best Places to Work in Nigeria 2021

Greenlight Planet Nigeria, a global leader in solar home energy products, was listed amongst the top 5 best places to work by Great Place to Work® Institute’s 2021 amongst mid-sized companies in Nigeria.

The designation was assessed on five parameters of creating and sustaining a high trust, high-performance culture: the credibility of management, respect for people, fairness at the workplace, pride, and camaraderie between coworkers. The company also won the ‘Best in Delivering Organizational Ethics’ award.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures, and it has been conducting pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over 30 years. The institute conducts a Trust Index Survey and Culture Audit on companies that promote high-trust cultures, deliver organizational ethics, leadership effectiveness, demonstrate fearless leadership and promote fun and friendly workplace, after which the best is given the institute’s certification badge.

Greenlight Planet’s mission is to deliver clean and affordable energy to the 700 million people still living without reliable access to energy around the world. On receiving this recognition, Vinod Krishna Kumar, Global Head of Human Resources at Greenlight Planet said, “One of

Greenlight Planet’s most compelling attributes is our social mission: we exist to fundamentally serve the underserved population around the world. We make sure candidates demonstrate a connection to our social mission during the interview process, and our managers actively reinforce and foster a culture that places our customers first and enables Greenlighters to find meaning and connect with the impact of their work. We often find that when we ask Greenlighters why they decided to join our company and what keeps them here, they almost always share something along the lines of: ‘I wanted my work to have meaning beyond meeting business targets.’”

More than 1,900 motivated, passionate Greenlighters across eight countries follow the Greenlight Way, the company’s corporate values, which include the passion to serve off-grid customers, integrity, inclusivity, imagineering, and humility. “Greenlight actively leverages its multicultural environment, and we encourage Greenlighters to seek diversity of thought and perspectives within their daily work. Most team members regularly collaborate with colleagues from a variety of nationalities, ethnicities, socio-economic backgrounds, and cultural upbringing”, said Vinod.

About Greenlight Planet

Greenlight Planet is a multinational, for-profit business that designs, distributes, and finances solar home energy solutions with an underserved population in mind: the 800 million population for whom the traditional electrical grid is either inaccessible or too expensive. Greenlight Planet has sold over 15 million Sun King™ solar home energy products to off-grid households around the world. Greenlight Planet reaches remote, off-grid customers through a vast network of micro-entrepreneurs, more than 300 global strategic distribution partners, and its proprietary Sun King EasyBuy (“pay-as-you-go”) installment payment technology that makes safe, high-quality solar energy products affordable for all. Greenlight Planet’s Sun King™ products are currently installed in 65+ countries and serve more than 70 million beneficiaries.

