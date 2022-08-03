Global Shapers Lagos and HP Life partners to accelerate digital transformation in Nigeria

The Lagos State chapter of the Global Shapers Community has announced an international partnership with HP Life to promote and accelerate digital transformation within the borders of Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria.

Global Shapers Community, Lagos, has been implementing the Project Digiterate programme for the past four years.

Project Digiterate is an initiative that empowers and equips youths in underserved communities aged between 15 and 35 with critical digital and technology skills.

The year 2022 marks five years of Project Digiterate, and HP Life has completed a partnership agreement with the Global Shapers Community, Lagos, to boost the impact of the initiative and empower more youths.

HP Life is one of the largest major online education technology services providers. It is set to grant access to its learning platform and resources to all Global Shapers beneficiaries within this partnership timeframe to consolidate the HP Life campaign, “HP 40 Days of Doing Good”.

The two companies will collaborate to identify and implement innovative solutions in the digital transformation and skill development ecosystems to nurture youths in key areas of the exponentially advancing global workforce.

They aim to give the broader Nigerian economy and young people a competitive advantage locally and internationally.

Ayobami Bamisaiye, Outgoing Curator at Global Shapers Community, Lagos, said:

“Global Shapers is undertaking a major impact scaling milestone for Project Digiterate that appreciates the support and expertise of a global technology organization to achieve our vision of becoming the shapers of a better society.

HP Life will be exposed to more youths as they are now a major technology partner working with the Global Shapers Community, Lagos, on this major project. The project is set to impact thousands of youths, improve and deliver edutech services that ensure that Nigerian youths are the best equipped on and off the job.”

Emmanuel Asika, Country Head, HP Nigeria, said:

“Global Shapers Community, Lagos has achieved the advanced ambitious youth impact goal of becoming one of the most society transformation organizations in the world.

As a major technological partner, HP Life will provide the Global Shapers community with all the educational materials at our disposal to advance their already thriving community impact digital transformation program.”

Global Shapers Community and HP Life will also emphasize developing additional programs and initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion.

Through the partnership, Global Shapers Community, Lagos will receive various rights and benefits, including branding across digital platforms, project and team appearances at HP Life events and exclusive group and beneficiary experiences.

Visit https://www.life-global.org/go/GS-C1 to apply for the programme.

Visit www.globalshapers.org/hubs/lagos-hub. Follow Global Shapers Lagos on Twitter at @lagosshapers.

ABOUT GLOBAL SHAPERS COMMUNITY, LAGOS

Born out of the World Economic Forum, the Global Shapers Community is a network of inspiring young people under 30 working together to address local, regional, and global challenges.

With more than 14,000 members, the Global Shapers Community spans 456 city-based hubs in 150 countries. The Lagos Hub was one of the first Global Shapers Hubs created and comprises of a group of dynamic young leaders drawn from business, non-profit, private, public service, across major sectors of the Nigerian economy.

We are committed to positively impacting our community through several initiatives to ensure a continued effort and commitment to living up to the World Economic Forum’s values, aptly summarized as ‘Committed to improving the state of the world’.

Together with our partners in Lagos, we have implemented several projects in the thematic areas of Education & Employment, Climate & Environment, and Equity & Inclusion; impacting millions of lives in the city.

ABOUT HP Life

HP LIFE is a global training program available both online and offline via Learning Equality’s Kolibri platform. HP LIFE gives people all over the world the opportunity to build skills for the future — whether they want to start or grow their own business, enter the workforce or secure a better job — by providing access to free, accessible IT and business skills training courses in eight languages.

It is also an adaptable educational resource used on the ground by trainers, educators, and mentors to enrich curricula, support business creation, and improve employability skills. HP LIFE is a program of the HP Foundation.