GIZ/Digital transformation centre Nigeria calls for Nigerian innovation support organisations (ISOs) to be selected for support

The Digital Transformation Centre Nigeria (DTC Nigeria), a capacity-building initiative jointly funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, has announced an official call for applications from Innovation Support Organisations (ISOs) for a program aimed at supporting the digital transformation of non-tech Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in four states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Under the initiative, capacities of selected ISOs from Abia, Kano, Lagos and Rivers states as well as the FCT, will be strengthened to drive the digital transformation of non-tech MSMEs within their states/regions of operations. The benefiting states are considered as innovation hubs with venture studios, incubators and accelerators with projects that can significantly impact the MSMEs landscape.

Non-tech MSMEs are facing a myriad of challenges, which can be mitigated through the digital transformation of their operational processes. Innovation Support Organisations play key roles in assisting enterprises to cope with these challenges. ISOs are outfits such as innovation hubs, incubators, and accelerators, as well as companies that have communities of innovators that offer various types of support and resources to entrepreneurs and play important roles in the innovation ecosystem, assisting individuals and businesses to develop and commercialise new ideas, products, and services.

However, to be able to provide the needed support to the MSMEs, the ISOs, need to be assisted in developing a range of services to support digital innovations that enable the digital transformation for non-tech MSMEs.

The objective of this call for applications is to select Innovation Support Organisations (ISOs) from Lagos, Abia, Rivers, and Kano States, as well as the FCT, Abuja, which are innovation hubs, ventures studios, incubators and accelerators, etc, with significant projects that can be implemented, to

strengthen their capacities in driving the digital transformation of Non-tech MSMEs within their States/regions.

What does the GIZ DTC Nigeria project offer for selected ISOs?

• Tailored Capacity-Building Program for the selected ISOs to strengthen their digital

transformation support services to MSMEs in their region

• Provision of financial support to each selected ISOs to implement their MSME digital

transformation project.

Interested Innovation Support Organisations (ISOs), based in Lagos, Abia, Rivers, and Kano States and the FCT, Abuja are encouraged to download the application guideline for detailed information about the call. Kindly click on the application link https://bit.ly/DTCNigeria-ISO-CfA to apply for the call.

The deadline for submitting the application is 10th May, 2024.

About the GIZ/Digital Transformation Centre, Nigeria

Digital Transformation Centre Nigeria (DTC Nigeria), is jointly funded by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH with NITDA and ISN Hubs as key implementing partners.

For more information on the GIZ/Digital Transformation Centre Nigeria (DTC Nigeria), please send us an email at: [email protected]