Give a Gift that Keeps Giving – All Year Round

When it comes to gift-giving, most people only think about special occasions like weddings, birthdays, and graduations. But what if we told you that you don’t need a special occasion to give to the people that matter to you?

As cliche as that may sound, giving your loved ones gifts “just because” is an important part of human interaction. It doesn’t just show how thoughtful you are, it also helps strengthen the emotional bond you have with the receiver.

But… What do I get for them?

Purchasing a gift for the people that matter to you might be a little tricky especially because there are so many choices to pick from. If we think about it, people aren’t that difficult to please. However, we also do not want to give gifts that provide little or no value to the receiver: we should always consider the usefulness and quality of the gift to the receiver.

This is precisely why stocks make fantastic gifts.

Irrespective of how old the person is or their social status, stock gifts are a thoughtful way of setting their financial goals in motion or just giving them value that will inevitably grow with them (get it? 😉).

A great tip when buying stocks is to put into consideration the recipient’s hobbies and interests, then look for a promising company in that sector and buy their shares. The best part of all these is that you don’t have to leave your house to get this done – with Trove, you can do this directly from the comfort of your couch.

Yes, Trove allows you access to over 10,000 US, Chinese and Nigerian stocks with as little as $10 or N6000. You will be able to give your friends and families a plethora of their favorite stocks without running out of options.

So, instead of worrying about buying the latest gadget or the newest brands, give your loved ones the gift that keeps on giving — ownership of global companies through stocks.

To get started, click here