Getting Started With Cryptocurrencies: Join the ‘Newbie Walkthrough’ By Binance

Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider is hosting a webinar series for newbies aimed at providing an introduction to cryptocurrency and support on how to use the Binance platform – ensuring beginners have access to the right information about the workings of the crypto ecosystem.

Binance remains at the forefront of blockchain education in Africa, increasing the adoption of crypto on the continent through educational campaigns and masterclasses. Just recently, the blockchain company successfully educated over 100,000 Africans about crypto fundamentals, practical tutorials on how to set up a crypto account – and buy & sell crypto, technical analysis and avoiding scams.

Every Wednesday and Friday at 5 PM WAT (GMT+1), Binance hosts a newbie walkthrough where attendees will be provided with on-the-spot assistance by the Binance team on navigating the Binance platform and understanding the basics of crypto.

The series intends to help crypto enthusiasts take advantage of the numerous opportunities available in the crypto space.

Register at: https://bit.ly/BinanceNewbies

Date and Time: Wednesdays and Fridays at 5 PM WAT (Weekly)

What to expect:

– Learn the basics of cryptocurrency

– Learn how to navigate the Binance platform

– Learn about the easiest ways to buy and sell cryptocurrencies

– Be equipped with knowledge on making passive/active income through crypto

– Learn how to navigate p2p

Binance will also be giving away $3 cashback for your first P2P trade of $30

Every first time trader on Binance P2P who completes a minimum transaction of $30 during the period will get a reward of ($3) cashback.

Join the next newbie walkthrough webinars on:

● Friday, July 9 at 5 PM WAT, Register here

● Wednesday, July 14 at 5 PM WAT, Register here

● Friday, July 16th at 5 PM WAT, Register here

