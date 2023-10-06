Former Dalberg Partners from Africa and Middle East form Axum, a new impact firm.

Axum will serve and collaborate with African and Middle Eastern leaders, institutions and global allies, to address pressing challenges at the intersection of socioeconomic development, climate change, and technological innovation

Nairobi – Seven out of ten Dalberg partners from across Africa and the Middle East are now trading as Axum, an Afrocentric impact firm.

Axum’s leadership brings over 100 years of experience establishing, building, and running successful advisory organizations across the world, including serving clients across more than 50 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Edwin Macharia, Managing Partner at Axum, said:

“We firmly believe that the best way for our work to have a positive impact is to put African and Arab people, leaders, and institutions at the centre of project design, decision making, and delivery.

“Axum will not seek to impose ‘one-size-fits all’ practices onto African and Middle Eastern projects. Our role is to help organizations and leaders envision a bold future, build movements, and bring visions to life.

“We are confident that our collective next steps will see us deliver more for the communities and stakeholders we work alongside, while simultaneously providing a better platform for everyone at Axum to develop professionally and do the best possible work. We also know that there will be opportunities for Axum and Dalberg to work together in the future.”

Axum envisions an Africa and a Middle East that are not only prosperous and equitable but also environmentally responsible and globally influential. It sees a future where sustainable development is the norm, where African and Arab leaders and institutions play leading roles in the global community, and where the rightful place of Africa and the Middle East in the world is fully recognized. Axum is driven by the belief that the potential of our regions is boundless, and together, we can unlock that potential for the benefit of all Africans, all Arabs, all of humanity, and the planet.

The origins of the name – Axum – tie to the ancient African and Middle Eastern civilisation. It represents a history that revolutionized trade and commerce, drove African-led innovation, created new currencies and advanced exemplary cultural production. Its history recognizes and represents the nuance of what it means to support, shape and amplify Africa and the Middle East’s growth and voice in the world.

ENDS

Media enquiries

Please direct media enquiries to:

media@axum.earth

Notes to Editors

Axum is an Afrocentric impact firm, working with African and Arab leaders, companies, and institutions, as well as their allies, to envision a bold future, build movements, and bring visions to life.

The leadership and employees are highly experienced at defining and building lasting solutions to the pressing challenges of socioeconomic development, climate change, and technological innovation.

The name Axum was derived from the ancient City, located across Africa and the Middle East, which was renowned for its African innovation and global influence. It represents and recognizes what it means to support, shape and amplify Africa and the Middle East’s growth and voice in the world.

Axum will operate at the intersection of inclusion and climate-positive prosperity for all.